How Much Does Biden’s Spending Bill Actually Cost?



When you add up the CBO score for all billing costs and tax deductions – that is, everything Democrats say will benefit the American people – you get about $ 2.2 trillion.

How did the law raise 2.2 trillion?

The short answer is: paid leave. That measure alone added more than $ 200 billion to the bill. The rest was done by various other cost adjustments, including housing and immigration provisions in the plan, as well as other cost additions.

What about salt?

This is a difficult one. Another major change in Mr. Biden’s framework in the House bill is the restructuring of the deductible limit that individuals can take on federal income tax forms for state and local taxes. It’s a solution that will greatly help high-income earners in high-tax states like New Jersey and New York. But the strange thing is, it doesn’t add to the official cost of the bill – mainly because the measure is an accounting move, which means delivering more goodies to some taxpayers in the short term and then withdrawing some benefits.

Republicans limited state and local tax cuts, known as SALT, to $ 10,000 per family in 2017. According to that bill, the cap will go away in 2026, meaning unlimited deductions will return. Democrats plan to raise it to $ 80,000 per family for most decades, before lowering it to $ 10,000 again in 2031. This means that families taking advantage of the deduction will receive significant tax deductions for the next several years, but only for the last half of a short decade.

The budget office found that the change would pose a financial threat to the government, increasing slightly over the decade from the current system, as SALT currently maintains a high cap for all decades, rather than allowing the cap to disappear in 2025.

Some groups, such as the responsible Federal Budget Committee in Washington, have chosen to cut the benefits of the SALT change only in the initial year and add them to the total cost. The Times doesn’t do that, to keep up with how we combine the costs and benefits of the rest of the bill, calculated throughout the decade.

How was the tax deduction for 2017 calculated?

Mechanically, yes. Practically, no.

With both the 2017 Act and this bill, we’re trying to add value to parts of the law that benefit people and companies. It’s a “price tag”.