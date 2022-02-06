How Much Is the Olympics Gold Medal Worth? – Gadget Clock





What’s an Olympic gold medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics worth? It’s priceless, of course, but it also happens to be worth at least $750 at current metal prices.

IOC regulations are generally understood to require that Olympics gold medals contain at least 92.5% silver, plated with at least 6 grams of gold.

Assuming the Beijing Olympics gold medals are as heavy as the Tokyo ones, and keeping those composition rules in mind, there’s almost $350 worth of gold and a little over $400 worth of silver in the medal — $750.64 worth of precious metals in total.

According to CNBC’s markets team, the Tokyo gold medal was worth a bit more at the time — about $820 at market prices last July.