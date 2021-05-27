How Much Money Did Friends Stars Get For Reunion Episode Take a Wild Guess





Los Angeles: Friends: The Reunion particular episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was one of the crucial awaited ones amongst followers the world over. The episode has now been launched and is streaming in India on Zee5. However are you aware that the forged of the present was paid a hefty quantity for a similar? Nicely, it’s greater than your lifetime incomes in all probability. Additionally Learn – FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer Had a Large ‘Crush’ on Every Different in Actual Life

As reported in Selection, the celebrities of the present have been paid roughly $2.5 million every for the episode. Because of this every of the forged members was in all probability paid over Rs 18 crore. Nevertheless, one other report in The Hollywood Reporter means that the celebrities may need been paid near $3 million and $4 million. Friends is without doubt one of the most liked exhibits the world over. Friends initially aired in 1994 and it’s final and the tenth season went on air in 2004. It used to stream on Netflix earlier however HBO Max reportedly paid $425 million for the present’s rights. Additionally Learn – ‘Friends’ Solid Says This Is Their Final Reunion, However ‘Will At all times Be There For Every Different’

The particular episode was earlier scheduled to launch the HBO Max streaming service in Could final yr, nonetheless, the episode couldn’t be filmed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion episode additionally featured some particular visitors together with Woman Gaga, BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Malala Yousafzai amongst others. Additionally Learn – FRIENDS Reunion: Stars Speak About Their Bond Of Extra Than 15 Years And How The Present Turned Their ‘Best Job Ever’

The reunion episode was directed by The Late Late Present author Ben Winston. He’s additionally an government producer of the present, alongside Kevin Vibrant, Marta Kauffman and David Crane; and Emma Conway and James Longman.