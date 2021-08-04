How Much Power Will Iran’s New President Have?

An extremely conservative clergyman was invested as President of Iran on Thursday.

The cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, won an election in June that disqualified any potential rivals. Critics said Mr Raisi’s victory was designed to reflect the choice of his mentor and ally, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The election drew attention to the role of the Iranian president in a governance system dominated by religious leaders since the Islamic Revolution that overthrew the US-backed monarchy more than four decades ago.

Although the system contains certain checks and balances, power is increasingly concentrated in the hands of the supreme leader, who under the Iranian constitution has more authority than the president.

Here’s a closer look at the president and the powers he has – and doesn’t have.

Who is Mr. Raisi?

Until last month, Mr. Raisi, 60, was the head of the Iranian justice system. He has spent much of his career as a prosecutor and is on a US sanctions list because of his human rights record. In 1988, he served on a committee that sent about 5,000 jailed government opponents to their deaths, according to human rights organizations.