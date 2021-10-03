How much punishment can Aryan Khan get: Find out what happened to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan drugs case from the cruise rave party to his arrest and what could be the punishment for him.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan’s close friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha have also been arrested. Although no drugs were seized from Aryan, the NCB team found charas in the shoes of his close friend Arbaaz. Arbaaz was Arbaaz’s roommate on the cruise that the NCB raided. The three accused were later produced in the fort court.

The metropolitan magistrate remanded the three to one-day NCB custody. Shortly after the court hearing, zonal director Sameer Wankhede said five more accused had been arrested in the case. His names are Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chokar and Gomit Chopra. The five will be produced in court on Monday for NCB custody. Lawyers for Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon will apply for bail on Monday.



So many drugs were found from the accused

The NCB team recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 tablets of MDM drug, five grams of MD drug and Rs 1.33 lakh cash from all the accused. With the exception of Aryan, charas was seized from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes, while the other accused hid drugs in someone’s collar, someone’s lens cover, someone’s underwear, someone’s pants stitching and someone’s ladies purse handle.



Aryan will be punished so much if he is found guilty of taking hashish

In the entire case, however, an FIR has been registered under sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the NDPS Act. These clauses mean that the accused had consumed, bought and sold drugs. But what is known about Aryan is that he only took medicine. Aryan could face up to a year in prison or a fine of up to Rs 20,000 or both if he is found guilty of drug use during the trial.



NCB gets connection with WhatsApp chat, peddlers

Arguing in court comprising Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon, NCB lawyers said all three accused had links to drug smugglers. The NCB has received WhatsApp chats of the accused. The NCB says all the accused were in contact with each other. The NCB had sought a two-day remand from the court for the three accused, saying five more accused could be arrested in the case. The NCB also announced the five arrests late on Sunday night.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde told the court that Aryan was invited by the organizers as a special guest. He did not go to the cruise party on his behalf. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. No medicine was found in his bag. Arbaaz did not even have a boarding pass. Aryan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her roommate on the cruise, Arbaaz Merchant, is the son of a lumber merchant. Among the other accused arrested is Munmun Dhamecha, the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh. Nupur, Gomit and Mohak are natives of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist.



The NCB had carried out the raid on Saturday

Eight suspects were arrested after the NCB raided the Cordella the Empress on Saturday. Although there were 1800 people in that cousin, the NCB arrested only eight people from there and then brought them to the NCB headquarters. Blood samples were taken from everyone and CDRs of their mobiles were taken. Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz were arrested around 2 pm on Sunday, while the remaining five were arrested late at night. Following the arrest of all the eight accused, the NCB on Sunday conducted raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in search of the thieves.



Thus the NCB got the tip

NCB chief SN Pradhan said, “We got some information about 15 days ago. Then we started working on them. After two weeks of rigorous investigation, NCB officials went on a cruise as a passenger on Saturday. There were 1800 people on the cruise at that time. According to the NCB chief, we have only caught 8 of these people, so it is clear that our team must have got something from them.

Cruise ship tickets were priced

According to NCB sources, the cruise tickets were very expensive. They were priced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh. It is said that for the raid on the cruise party on behalf of the NCB, tickets of 22 officers, including zonal director Sameer Wankhede, were booked for several lakh rupees. There was also news that NCB officials went to the international cruise terminal as passengers, but when they boarded the ship, they identified themselves as private security guards.



How did the 1800 people get on the ship?

The cruise ship Cordella the Impress states that only 200 guests and 80 crew members are allowed on board. The question also arises as to how 1800 people came into it. The second party was to be held on the same cruise ship on November 13-14 and its tickets were also booked online. The NCB has not officially confirmed the reports, but the ship’s chief executive’s statement was taken by the NCB on Sunday. The NCB is also taking statements from crew members. About half a dozen organizers are also under investigation. The NCB has also summoned the ship owner.

According to the NCB, a Delhi-based company was hired to manage the event on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. The ship was scheduled to leave Mumbai for Goa on October 2. He was to return to Mumbai on October 4. But when he was about to leave Mumbai, the Mumbai NCB team started raiding there. The NCB’s action lasted about seven hours. The NCB is now investigating whether any of the organizers were aware of the drugs being shipped and consumed during the three-day voyage. According to NCB sources, some additional directors of the event management company are now under investigation by the NCB.



In the Sushant Rajput case, drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore were seized

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has seized drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore in Mumbai after Sushant Singh’s death last year. He arrested more than 300 people. He arrested three dozen accused in a case related to Sushant Singh. Sushant Singh’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has also been arrested in the case. Not only this, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Arjun Rampal were also interrogated. Earlier in Bollywood, Fardeen Khan was also arrested in a drug case.

Satish Manshinde, who is fighting Riya Chakraborty’s case in court, is also Arya Khan’s lawyer. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan’s team members stayed with Satish Manshinde all day so that Shah Rukh’s son would not have to stay in NCB cell or jail for long.