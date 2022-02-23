How Much Snow Are We Getting Friday? – Gadget Clock





What to Know Rain and gusty winds are expected Tuesday afternoon into late night.

Near-record warm temperatures will be felt throughout tri-state Wednesday.

Warm temperatures won’t last long as the forecast predicts much colder weather Thursday and a wintry mix on Friday.

Drastic changes in temperature and a wintry mix are all on the table in this week’s forecast, as is the potential for accumulating snow come Friday.

First up: Rain. Rain is expected to drench the tri-state area Tuesday afternoon and into the late-night hours, bringing gusty winds and the potential for wind advisories, which trigger when gusts hit 45 mph or higher. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Highs should cap off in the mid-50s for the day. It’ll be even warmer Wednesday.

The mercury is expected to climb as high as the mid-to-upper 60s across much of the region on Wednesday, which will feature dry and pleasant weather all day long.

It’s back to winter come Thursday, though, with temperatures set to plunge back into the mid-to-high 30s with cloudy skies.

By Thursday night, a storm that develops across the south-central United States moves our way. At this point, it’s too early to predict potential impacts, but accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain into Friday are all on the table.

Check any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.