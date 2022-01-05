How Much Snow Are We Getting Friday? Up to 4 Inches Possible for Tri-State – Gadget Clock





Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area.

Some of the snow is expected to fall through Friday’s morning commute, which will be more problematic than the totals themselves because of slick roads and slow traffic.

At this point, spots south and east of New York City are expected to see the highest totals, as was the case with a storm earlier this week that dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to cap out around 38 degrees, then drop closer to freezing on Friday, which will also feature gusty winds.

Another messy, wet storm Sunday could end early Monday with more snow for parts of the tri-state ahead of an arctic blast that should see temps plunge into the 20s by Tuesday.

