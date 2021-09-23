How much time do you have to watch this weekend?
This is the web version of our Watching newsletter, In which Margaret offers such ultra-exclusive viewing recommendations every Monday and Friday. Read her latest picks below, and Sign up to watch here.
This weekend I have … 11 minutes, and I’m tired of the same old schlock.
‘Eagleheart’
When to watch: Now, on HBO Max.
“Eagleheart” aired on Adult Swim from 2011–14, and now its three wonderfully weird seasons have made their way to HBO Max. Chris Elliott stars as Chris Monsanto, a US marshal with a deadly set of skills and two new sidekicks. But it’s not really a cop show. Instead, it’s only marginally limited to reality—think “SeaLab 2021” or “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” but with absurd violence, musical numbers like “Newsies,” and digressions in Bezoars that complete turn into human. If you still cringe about “get life”, check it out.
… half an hour, and I’m not much for the princess stuff.
‘Bob’s Burger’
When to watch: Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.
Season 12 of “Bob’s Burgers” begins with the parents and the children split into separate stories: Linda becomes very attached to a floral arrangement in the shape of a dog, and “Pixie Princess Promenade” in Lewis Park. joins in. , which she hates. “Bob” is one of the most beloved shows on television, which is both weird and weird-to-affirm. If you find yourself often caught in the endless decision-chicken loop of “oh, I don’t know, whatever you want to watch,” make it a household policy to always choose “Bob’s Burgers.” You’ll never be disappointed, and you may end up with a dog-shaped floral arrangement of your own.
… a few hours, and I like lawyer shows with a few extras.
‘Goliath’
when to watch: Arrives Friday on Amazon.
The fourth and final season of “Goliath” is here, in all its high-budget glory, with Billy Bob Thornton returning as a talented, self-destructive lawyer who is now taking on the opioid industry. Thornton continues to be spectacular, and this season also features JK Simmons and Bruce Dern among its guest stars. My personal tolerance for dream sequences is very low, so the first few episodes here pushed me closer to my line. But if you love a good tempting hallucination or a distorted song and dance number, you’re in for a treat.
#time #watch #weekend
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.