How much time do you have to watch this weekend?

‘All or Nothing: The Toronto Maple Leafs’

when to watch: Arrives Friday on Amazon.

Covering football, soccer and rugby teams over the years, the “All or Nothing” documentary franchise has turned its focus to hockey for the first time. Narrated by Will Arnett, the show follows the Maple Leafs over the course of the 2021 season, so it’s also about coping with COVID; Apart from the various on-ice drama, the show also covers what happens when everyone on the team needs a haircut. If you’ve been given candy in “Ted Lasso” syrup and need a break, but you still crave the overall vibe of being with a team through a season, check this out.