How much time do you have to watch this weekend?

This weekend I have … half an hour and a baby.
‘Roly Polly Ollie’
When to watch: Now on Disney+.
If you like your kids’ show gee-whiz on the wholesome side, it’s hard to beat the beloved “Rolly Polly Ollie,” about a little robot friend who lives in a teapot house and lives in a world like Lives where everything is anthropogenic. The sofa, the door, the sun – everyone smiles at Planet Polly. The show first aired on the Disney Channel in 1998, and is now streaming for five (out of six) seasons. A note of caution: The show’s bouncy theme song – “Howdy! … Howdy! Hurray! … Hurray!” – Unfortunately, you will wander on this earth for the rest of the day.
… an hour, and I love sports documentaries.
‘All or Nothing: The Toronto Maple Leafs’
when to watch: Arrives Friday on Amazon.
Covering football, soccer and rugby teams over the years, the “All or Nothing” documentary franchise has turned its focus to hockey for the first time. Narrated by Will Arnett, the show follows the Maple Leafs over the course of the 2021 season, so it’s also about coping with COVID; Apart from the various on-ice drama, the show also covers what happens when everyone on the team needs a haircut. If you’ve been given candy in “Ted Lasso” syrup and need a break, but you still crave the overall vibe of being with a team through a season, check this out.
… many, many hours and a chocolate baba.
‘Seinfeld’
when to watch: Coming Friday on Netflix.
“Seinfeld” has come and gone from streaming platforms before. Now all nine seasons have made their way to Netflix, so we can all remember. The characters’ prickliness and distaste for pointless social rituals seem fitting for our justly present day, and many episodes still feel completely current—except for one thing. Some “Seinfeld” episodes clock in at a full 23 minutes, but most current network comedies are closer to 19 minutes, and sometimes less; It’s a big difference in terms of rhythm and pacing, and the more episodes you binge, the more noticeable it becomes.
