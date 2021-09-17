How much time do you have to watch this weekend?
This weekend I have … half an hour, and I miss ‘The Good Place’.
‘Evil spirit’
when to watch: Now, on HBO Max.
The third season of this sweet, silly British comedy is streaming now, but there are only 19 episodes in total, so taste as needed. Alison and her husband (Charlotte Ritchie and Keel Smith-Bino) inherit a ramshackle estate from one of her distant relatives, and that’s great until Alison finds out that she’s seen and heard all those ghosts. May who share homes with them, including a cave man, a Victorian poet, a disgraced ’90s politician, a bubbly nobleman, and a World War II officer. “Ghost” has a real softness to it, but under its wonderful goofiness you can still catch small whispers of heart-wrenching wisdom. If you like “Miracle Worker,” check it out.
For some reason, CBS decided to adapt the show for American audiences, and that version would premiere on October 7.
… and the hour, and I want a play.
‘Later’
when to watch: Now, on to the MHz choice.
Set in the near future, this Senegalese drama (in French, with subtitles) follows Mutari Vara (Isaka Sawadogo), a law professor who must abstain from political activism. But when one of his fellow professors is arrested in class, and when one of his students urges him to help fight corruption, well, it’s not long before he gets into the game. If you like political thrillers in which everyone has a secret – or even better, several secrets – check this out. The first two episodes are available now, and two new episodes arrive every Tuesday through October 5.
… several hours, and I’m going in circles.
‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’
when to watch: Now, on Netflix.
You certainly don’t need to be a motor sports fan to dig this documentary series—I’m not, but I happily ate all three seasons. The series follows the ins and outs of world championship seasons, profiling drivers, team owners and principals, and bouncing between better and lesser-known figures within the sport. While the show is largely superficial and can be regarded as a broad-scale commercial for Grand Prix racing, if it doesn’t work: it features glamor and excitement, genuine danger, juicy rivalry and handsome men in their passions. describe. It’s not “Last Chance U: Cars,” but it’s a whole lot of fun and has some of the best “It’s a Wacky Contraption” training footage of any sports show I’ve ever seen.
