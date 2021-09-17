How much time do you have to watch this weekend?

‘Evil spirit’

when to watch: Now, on HBO Max.

The third season of this sweet, silly British comedy is streaming now, but there are only 19 episodes in total, so taste as needed. Alison and her husband (Charlotte Ritchie and Keel Smith-Bino) inherit a ramshackle estate from one of her distant relatives, and that’s great until Alison finds out that she’s seen and heard all those ghosts. May who share homes with them, including a cave man, a Victorian poet, a disgraced ’90s politician, a bubbly nobleman, and a World War II officer. “Ghost” has a real softness to it, but under its wonderful goofiness you can still catch small whispers of heart-wrenching wisdom. If you like “Miracle Worker,” check it out.

For some reason, CBS decided to adapt the show for American audiences, and that version would premiere on October 7.