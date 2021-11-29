How much to expect from Iran nuclear talks

Nuclear talks between Iran, the US and other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on 29 November. In the midst of this, the question remains open whether this dialogue with Iran is likely to yield any diplomatic fruit, or will this effort be in vain? In the past, the Obama administration (along with Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia) in 2015, the talks with the JCPOA were seen as a major effort to undermine Iranian nuclear ambitions. Then in a 159-page agreement, the US and its European partners pledged to lift long-standing sanctions on Iran, so that foreign investment in Iran could be revived and it could sell its natural resources globally without sanctions.

In return, Iran agreed to impose a series of restrictions on its nuclear program for 15 years. These include: keeping uranium enrichment levels below 3.67 percent (the level used to produce fuel for commercial nuclear plants). In addition, he agreed to greater monitoring, verification and transparency of his nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the closure of several institutions. There was a provision that while these measures would allow limited civilian activity, potential military applications would be neutralized for the time being.

The JCPOA refrained from addressing other Iranian activities seen by the US and its allies as destabilizing. These included Tehran’s support for insurgents such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi rebels in Yemen and various Iraqi and Syrian militias, as well as its ever-increasing ballistic missile and drone programs.

The agreement clearly states that the restrictions for these activities will remain in place and will be treated as separate issues. In addition to addressing the immediate crisis of potential nuclear proliferation, the agreement was intended to serve as a confidence-building effort. The JCPOA was thrown into disarray by the 2016 election of Donald Trump to the presidency. While Obama separated the issues of Iran’s nuclear program from its other destabilizing acts, Trump saw both in the same perspective. Washington then unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

With Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election, Washington was expected to move quickly to persuade Tehran to regroup and return to the JCPOA agreement. There was little room for improvement when Rouhani, a key proponent of the accord in Iran, ended this August (he was replaced by the more conservative and fanatical President Ibrahim Raisi.)

Biden has indicated that he expects Iran to resume compliance with the JCPOA before the US makes any concessions. At last month’s G20 meeting, the US, Germany, France and Britain confirmed the message in a joint statement, saying a return to JCPOA compliance would lift sanctions and have long-term implications for Iran’s economic growth. This will be possible only if Iran changes its position. Iranian diplomats want the US to correct its betrayal and lift sanctions before Tehran again follows through on the agreement. These two steadfast and inconsistent positions have so far thwarted any attempt to make meaningful progress in the talks.