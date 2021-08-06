How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?

‘Good boredom’

When to watch: Now on Freeform or Hulu.

It’s not so much that “Good Trouble” improves upon “The Fosters”, its predecessor. But the children of “The Fosters,” a show about a multiracial family of two mothers, have grown up. And “Good Trouble” keeps them growing. Located in downtown Los Angeles in the middle of the Coterie, a common living space with a lovely rooftop pool, the show centers around novice lawyer Callie (Maia Mitchell) and tech goddess Mariana ( Cierra Ramirez), foster sisters who don’t always get along. But the show also makes room for their many roommates, allowing them to breathe and change. Exploration of rediscovered family and hard-earned self-acceptance, “Good Trouble” recently returned for the second half of its third season. The rents are reasonable. Stay a bit?

… A few hours, and who needs a vacation anyway?