How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?
… An hour, and I want to believe it.
‘UFO’
When to watch: Sunday at 9 p.m., on Showtime.
JJ Abrams (“Lost”, “Fringe”, some “Star Wars” movies) has spent much of his career within the confines of science fiction. This serious four-part documentary series, produced by Abrams’s Bad Robot, wonders if some of this science isn’t so fictional after all. The series, which draws heavily on New York Times reporting on the Pentagon’s UFO program, includes notable archival photos and videos. The first two episodes do away with rational explanations – like, say, military planes or wobbly camera angles – in favor of more extraordinary ones. But why should critical thinking get in the way of those nifty flashing lights?
… A few hours, and I feel like a community.
‘Good boredom’
When to watch: Now on Freeform or Hulu.
It’s not so much that “Good Trouble” improves upon “The Fosters”, its predecessor. But the children of “The Fosters,” a show about a multiracial family of two mothers, have grown up. And “Good Trouble” keeps them growing. Located in downtown Los Angeles in the middle of the Coterie, a common living space with a lovely rooftop pool, the show centers around novice lawyer Callie (Maia Mitchell) and tech goddess Mariana ( Cierra Ramirez), foster sisters who don’t always get along. But the show also makes room for their many roommates, allowing them to breathe and change. Exploration of rediscovered family and hard-earned self-acceptance, “Good Trouble” recently returned for the second half of its third season. The rents are reasonable. Stay a bit?
… A few hours, and who needs a vacation anyway?
“The white lotus”
When to watch: Now on HBO Max.
If the Delta variant makes you postpone your travel plans, Mike White’s Six-Episode Trauma to Heaven might make you feel better about it. An orchid-scented sendoff of the rich and sometimes terrible whites, set amid the rooms and gardens of a Hawaiian hotel, it airs its finale Aug. 15 on HBO. So why not spend the weekend catching up with Jennifer Coolidge’s drunken heiress, Murray Bartlett’s creamy manager, and Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady’s absolutely terrifying students? The writing is crisp, the satire is sharper, the performances wonderfully crazy. Fun fact: No amount of tropical fruit can soften the class war.
