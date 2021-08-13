How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?
Every Monday and Friday, Margaret offers hyper-specific viewing recommendations in our Watching newsletter. Read his latest picks below and sign up to watch here.
… An hour, and it’s hard to wait for the new episodes of ‘Ted Lasso’.
‘Brooklyn nine-nine’
When to watch: Arrives Friday, on Hulu.
If you need a number of merry ding-dongs on your screen every week, be happy that new episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” are here. (Two airs every Thursday, on NBC.) In this final season, in addition to the typical idiots and standard awkwardness, the characters grapple with their own roles in state violence, with Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) going so far. ‘to resign by force. Copaganda’s self-criticism is a tricky needle to thread, but “BK99” could actually pull it off, and with its bouncy cartoonishness intact.
… An hour, and I love daddy’s dramas.
‘Heels’
When to watch: Sunday at 9 p.m., on Starz.
Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig star as brothers in this new drama about an independent professional wrestling league in Georgia. They have a gruff conflict! And it’s much easier to play that friction in the ring, where one is the “heel” and the other the “face” – the language of struggle for villain and hero. But now, wickedness and heroism are less rigid in the ordinary world. “Heels” hits familiar rhythms but confidently, with twinkles of “Friday Night Lights” and “GLOW” appearing here and there. If you miss those five seconds where “Nashville” was good, or if you like the rambling wrestling parts of “Young Rock” but want it to be grown-up drama, check out this.
… A few hours, and I like the momentum.
“Hit and run”
When to watch: Now on Netflix.
This new drama, co-created by and starring Lior Raz (whom you may know from “Fauda,” the other show he co-created and starred in), follows a tour guide from Tel Aviv whose wife is killed in a hit and run accident. Or in fact… maybe it wasn’t an accident after all. He better get to New York to get to the bottom of this swirling mystery. “Hit & Run” has the same frenetic urgency as other thrilling Israeli shows, though much of its energy runs out at the end of the nine-episode season. If you liked “The Attaché” check this out.
#Watching #Time #Weekend
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.