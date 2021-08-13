How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?

‘Heels’

When to watch: Sunday at 9 p.m., on Starz.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig star as brothers in this new drama about an independent professional wrestling league in Georgia. They have a gruff conflict! And it’s much easier to play that friction in the ring, where one is the “heel” and the other the “face” – the language of struggle for villain and hero. But now, wickedness and heroism are less rigid in the ordinary world. “Heels” hits familiar rhythms but confidently, with twinkles of “Friday Night Lights” and “GLOW” appearing here and there. If you miss those five seconds where “Nashville” was good, or if you like the rambling wrestling parts of “Young Rock” but want it to be grown-up drama, check out this.

… A few hours, and I like the momentum.