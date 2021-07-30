How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?
Every Monday and Friday, Margaret offers hyper-specific viewing recommendations in our Watching newsletter. Read his latest picks below and subscribe to the Watching newsletter here.
This weekend I have… an hour, and I barely remember when the vida was loca.
‘Behind the music’
When to watch: Now on Paramount +.
We’re in the throes of a societal reassessment of fame and celebrity culture, so a new iteration of “Behind the Music” couldn’t be better, even though several of the new episodes involve artists who were already the subject of the show. original flavor “Behind the music”. A challenge for this show – and for every yesteryear cable show now relaunched or rebooted on a streaming platform – is its eerie niche sense. Whether you like it or not, you probably saw the TLC episode of “Behind the Music” if you were near a TV between 1998 and 2002. This kind of ubiquity seems unlikely for any episode of Paramount +.
… An hour, and I’d like to raise a toast.
“The wine fair”
When to watch: Now on Sundance Now, AMC +, or Acorn TV.
If you’ve ever watched Stanley Tucci on tour in Italy, you may scratch your own itch with “The Wine Show”. Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys are back for Season 3, of course, and actors James Purefoy and Dominic West are joining them as well. These new episodes, which focus on Portugal, were filmed before the pandemic, adding another layer of whimsy to procedures that were already a stray dream of fine stemmed glasses on picnics and crisp shirts on sunny days. . All seven of Season 3 episodes are now streaming, but better space them out, lest a feeling of melancholy jealousy overwhelm the “ooh, pretty!” aspects.
… A few hours, but I can’t commit.
‘Jett’
When to watch: Now on HBO Max.
“Jett” only lasted one nine-episode season in 2019, but has now moved from Cinemax to streaming. Carla Gugino stars as a chic thief surrounded by sultry scoundrels, and the show is never more than a few minutes away from nudity, violence, or naked violence. But the show has a fun panache. It’s smarter and smarter than a lot of other high-end cable dramas, and it has a real knack for details: funky tap dancing, little musical flourishes, quirky jokes. The plot seems secondary to the vibe at times, but Gugino’s performance is juicy enough that it’s hard to care. If you like a luscious show and want something with an edge, check out this.
#Watching #Time #Weekend
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.