How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?
This weekend, I have… 35 minutes, and I love an outsider story.
‘Ted Lasso’
When to watch: Season 2 begins Friday, on Apple TV +.
Oh thank goodness, season 2 of “Ted Lasso” is finally here. Jason Sudeikis plays the part of a good-humored American football coach who becomes a football coach in England, and although his folk spirit and optimism make him ridiculous, too bad if he doesn’t win the whole lot. world. Some of this season’s subplots drag out the inevitable, and the show’s attempts at political storytelling seem naive at best. But “Ted Lasso” remains one of the easiest shows to love, a joyful and dynamic pleasure. It’s warm and silly but not silly, and most episodes are over 30 minutes long, which adds to the abundance vibe of the series. New episodes come out on Fridays.
… An hour, and I love a backstage story.
“Icon: Music through the lens”
When to watch: Friday at 9 p.m., on PBS. (Check local listings.)
This intriguing six-part documentary on musical photography debuted last week (Episode 1 is available on the PBS app and website) and combines the thrill of a behind-the-scenes story with the juiciness of a story. behind the music and the call for expertise. This week’s episode, “On the Road,” focuses on touring, and participating photographers explain the technical and emotional aspects of their work. Pop has changed, rock has changed, the live music industry has changed, cameras have changed, society’s relationship with photography has changed, media has changed, fame has changed, but passion has changed. is passion.
… An hour, and I love a wisdom tooth story.
‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’
When to watch: Saturdays at 10 p.m., on HBO.
This special new stand-up from comedian Tig Notaro has his understated signature and laid-back frankness. But rather than being a traditional filmed theatrical performance, “Drawn” is fully animated. Each section of Notaro’s act gets a different visual treatment, so some segments feel like a bouncy children’s show while others have a more grounded style. A good stand-up creates its own tiny, temporary reality, and the more faithfully the animation follows Notaro’s material, the more effective and lively the moment.
