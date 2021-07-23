How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?

“Icon: Music through the lens”

When to watch: Friday at 9 p.m., on PBS. (Check local listings.)

This intriguing six-part documentary on musical photography debuted last week (Episode 1 is available on the PBS app and website) and combines the thrill of a behind-the-scenes story with the juiciness of a story. behind the music and the call for expertise. This week’s episode, “On the Road,” focuses on touring, and participating photographers explain the technical and emotional aspects of their work. Pop has changed, rock has changed, the live music industry has changed, cameras have changed, society’s relationship with photography has changed, media has changed, fame has changed, but passion has changed. is passion.

