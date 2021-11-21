How Nancy Pelosi Got Biden’s Build Back Better Bill Back on Track



“We have to pass it, and then we have to see it to get an almost religious experience of appreciating what it is,” Ms. Pelosi said in her Capitol office, long after the vote to approve the bill. An angry eight-hour stemwinder from Republican leader, California representative Kevin McCarthy until Friday morning. “But that’s a big deal.”

While her main responsibility was to make a fuss in the hall, Ms. Pelosi asked Mr. Gave much time to Manchin and Ms. Cinema, who have the right to rescind the agreement in an equally divided Senate.

Ms. Pelosi has a relationship with both. Like Ms. Pelosi, who grew up in a political family, shared her Italian heritage and her work on Catholicism and health and pension benefits for coal miners, she was associated with Mr. Manchin, who was represented by a statue of a miner who visited her office. She was introduced to Mr. Manchin.

When Ms. Pelosi wanted to send a message to Mr. Manchin about his voting rights this year, he asked former West Virginia Senate leader Robert C. Was given in a silver tray donated by Byrd, whose Mr. Manchin often mentions. As the guiding star. To commemorate Ms. Pelosi’s fundraising work to gain a majority in the Democratic Senate in 1987, Mr. Trays, Mr. For Manchin, the speaker was reminiscent of his past relationship with his predecessor.

“I thought he should see it,” Ms. Pelosi said with a smile.

Even before Ms. Pelosi was elected to the House, Ms. Cinema was known as an activist in Arizona, where mutual respect and relationships developed. This was a warning signal from Ms. Cinema in late September that Ms. Pelosi had begun the delicate task of separating the Social Policy Bill from the bilateral infrastructure that Ms. Cinema had already passed in the Senate as the lead author.

Only after the Senate Democrats, especially Mr. Manchin and Ms. Cinema, pledged to vote for the Social Policy Bill, did progressives insist they would support the Public Works Bill – an assurance that did not happen and still does not exist.

As the voting deadline approached, Ms. Pelosi opened a back channel for Ms. Cinema through a friend of Ms. Cinema, who entered the House with former delegate Joe Kennedy III, 2013.