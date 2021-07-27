How New York Businesses Are Responding to Pleas for Vaccine Mandates

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, authorities are imposing vaccination warrants on officials in hopes the private sector will follow suit. “We are leading by example,” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said on Monday, announcing that the city was making vaccines or tests mandatory for all city workers. “A lot of times private sector employers say this is what they need. “

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country, a reversal from its previous guidelines.

Some large New York employers, including Morgan Stanley, have already decided to make vaccination mandatory for workers returning to their city offices. Many others have not taken this step, even after the mayor’s insistence.