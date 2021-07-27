How New York Businesses Are Responding to Pleas for Vaccine Mandates
With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, authorities are imposing vaccination warrants on officials in hopes the private sector will follow suit. “We are leading by example,” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said on Monday, announcing that the city was making vaccines or tests mandatory for all city workers. “A lot of times private sector employers say this is what they need. “
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country, a reversal from its previous guidelines.
Some large New York employers, including Morgan Stanley, have already decided to make vaccination mandatory for workers returning to their city offices. Many others have not taken this step, even after the mayor’s insistence.
Facebook, which has 4,000 employees in its New York office, said Monday it would continue to encourage, rather than demand, coronavirus vaccines for workers. “We understand that some people may or may not receive the Covid-19 vaccine for various reasons, so the vaccine does not have to work from a Facebook office, although we do encourage employees to get the vaccine. to protect ourselves and the communities we live in, ”said Jamila Reeves, spokesperson for Facebook.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The New York Times reported in June that the bank, which has around 10,000 New York employees, required its bankers to register their vaccination status before being allowed into the office. He demanded regular testing for unvaccinated employees.
JPMorgan Chase, which employs around 20,100 people in New York, declined to comment. The bank has so far only strongly encouraged vaccinations, but its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, warned employees in a note last month that the bank “may require all employees to receive a compliant Covid-19 vaccination. legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations “.
Citigroup, which has 17,000 employees in the New York area (not 7,000 as previously reported), requires unvaccinated employees to use a rapid home test three times a week and wear masks in the office. Those who show proof of vaccination can bypass these requirements.
Pfizer, which employs approximately 2,700 employees and contractors at its Manhattan headquarters, generally does not require vaccinations as a condition for entering its offices. “There may be certain circumstances in the future where we impose a vaccination requirement in the interest of the health and well-being of our colleagues,” said Faith Salamon, spokesperson for Pfizer.
