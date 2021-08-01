How New Yorkers in One Small Town Became Allies Instead of Enemies

Many of the city’s public services are provided on a voluntary basis, and as Gordon Ridgway, Cornwall’s first elected man and city mayor for 30 years, explained, “There were now people mobilizing for do everything. A Google executive, for example, created a platform for a local pantry to provide services.

The acrimonies and resentments that can characterize relationships in cities like Cornwall often stem from the weekend’s ignorance of the struggles of workers who find themselves increasingly marginalized by rising housing costs. In Ulster County, New York, where Woodstock is located, for example, county executive Pat Ryan recently implemented a universal basic income program to address growing poverty. “People shouldn’t expect to move to these rural areas and find a large nature reserve. People are as stressed out here as they are elsewhere, ”said Ridgway, who has seen first-hand the benefits of part-time and full-time people working together in the city. “We need a variety of people.

The most visible change has been an explosion of interest in local politics and civic issues. Suddenly, town meetings, which previously attracted very few people, attract dozens. New Yorkers are out there and notice things, and they’re not afraid to speak up. Something they noticed early on was a botched repair to one of Cornwall’s architecturally significant bridges, which replaced the original concrete with an unappealing metal railing.

The controversy that aroused quickly became known in the city as the “bridgegate”. Speaking on behalf of those aggrieved, a displaced New Yorker wrote a lengthy letter to local officials, after reviewing documents and hours of video footage of meetings that led to the construction decision. She wanted to know why it was “a” man who had set “the winning agenda for our bridges”. standards and public decision-making process ”and that“ we did not have to rely on the latest, most efficient and cheapest solution ”.

It might have seemed like a compelling position if it had come from a suddenly attentive investment banker from Central Park West, but the writer of the letter wasn’t so despicable. An architect named Tobie Cornejo who oversees affordable housing initiatives in Brooklyn and East Harlem, she had been coming to Cornwall for over two decades before moving with her husband and children to her in-laws’ home for a long time. of the pandemic. By spending so much more time in the city, she wanted to be more involved. “I wondered where the hell had I been as a citizen for the past 20 years,” she said.