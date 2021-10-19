How normalcy has changed

Terrorist attacks on migrant laborers and outsiders have increased in Jammu and Kashmir for a few days. Terrorists are killing selectively. Five migrants have been killed in Kashmir since October 5. This makes people panic. Migrant laborers are scared and their exodus from Jammu and Kashmir has started. Though normally hundreds of laborers return to their homes at the onset of winter and the festival of Diwali, now they are already trying to get out before the violence escalates in the state. The killings come at a time when politicians in Kashmir are accusing the BJP government of creating false narratives of peace about Kashmir. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar manifesto has said in its statement that there is no truth in the BJP’s story of peace. This has been proved by the latest round of violence. The developments in Afghanistan are being raised in an argument about the reasons for the violence. It is being said that these terrorist organizations enter here with the help of some local people. Pakistan is in desperation since the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. That is why he is engaged in increasing terror in Kashmir.

dependency on migrant laborers

In the ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 90 percent of the migrant laborers are engaged in the construction industry. There are five lakh migrant laborers in the Kashmir Valley. In Jammu and Kashmir, three to four lakh laborers from outside go to the valley for work every year. Most of them leave before the onset of winter, while some remain there throughout the year. There are laborers from Bihar and UP in almost every district there. The state is also full of outside laborers these days due to apple season. About 41,000 laborers are working in about 4,800 industrial units in organized and unorganized sectors. About 56 thousand laborers were trapped there during the period of complete ban.

terrorist agenda

According to intelligence and military agencies, terrorists of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) of Lashkar-e-Taiba have launched targeted killings to create panic and panic in the 90s in Kashmir. In fact, terrorist organizations have tried to obstruct the efforts to resettle Kashmiri Pandits, provide employment to local people and restore peace in the Valley. Revenue courts are being set up to get back their land, property and properties in the 90s before settling Hindus in Kashmir. On this, terrorist organizations have started making threats regarding land and property by pasting pamphlets in Kashmir.

‘Domicile’ case

Till now the matter of ‘domicile’ in Kashmir was under the state government. With the removal of Article 370, the ‘domicile’ process has now started as per the guidelines of the Centre. Domicile certificates of Kashmiris residing all over the country are being issued to them. Earlier, if Kashmiri girls were married outside the state, then they were not entitled to buy any property in Kashmir. But according to the new system, now if a girl from Kashmir is married to any person from any other province of the country, then not only the girl but the family of the person with whom she is married will also have the right to buy property in Kashmir and she will be there. shall be deemed to be a resident of

sense of insecurity

The attempt of the terrorists is to increase the feeling of insecurity among the local people and take advantage of it. After the removal of Article 370, the participation of migrant laborers in most development schemes has increased. There are many migrant laborers and technicians working in these development projects. In the opinion of experts, after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the message has started going that now everything is being controlled directly from the center. In such a situation, by making marks of laborers and unarmed people, they are working on a strategy to pressurize people from other parts of the country to stop coming here.

In fact, what the terrorists did to the Kashmiri Pandits in 2009, they are now doing everything to the migrant laborers, so that they are forced to leave the state. Things got better for some time, people started buying land, investment started coming in, tourists started arriving there and traffic was opened. Got over. In the opinion of the experts, the government had to sell it in any case and the government had to accept the demand placed by the buyer. The condition of the economy is deteriorating and the government now knows that it will not be able to run it, it will have to sell it. The condition of the company had deteriorated earlier but later it got worse, the government was running it under compulsion.

impact on tourism

The tourism business has been affected by 20 to 30 percent in the latest round of terrorist violence. Tourism in Kashmir’s economy provides employment to about 20 percent of the population of Kashmir. In such a situation, if negative news comes from Kashmir, then it directly affects the livelihood of the people here. In the latest round, many people have canceled their bookings. According to Abdul Rashid, general secretary of the Houseboat Owners Association, Srinagar, 20 per cent of bookings have been canceled after the latest spate of killings. Tourism started recovering after Article 370 and Kovid. According to the data of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, so far in 2021, about three lakh tourists visited Kashmir. In the last three months only 1.5 lakh tourists reached Kashmir. Now the number of tourists has fallen sharply. The people who reached there have started returning in a hurry.

Tactics to stop those coming from other parts of the country The security forces are now overwhelming the terrorists. In such a situation, terrorists are now targeting innocent and unarmed people. By marking laborers and unarmed people, they are working on a strategy to pressurize people from other parts of the country to stop coming here.

Major General AJB Jaini (Retd.), Defense Specialist

The government has delayed the conduct of elections here. These terrorist attacks have no direct connection with the elections here, but the local people need their elected representatives, who can keep in touch with the local people. This will also reduce the penetration of terrorists.