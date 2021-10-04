How old is the Maltese dog breed?

My friend Maltese Partisan sent me images of old paintings. Mary Queen of Scots has a small dog of some sort in a painting from around 1580, but I have to say it looks more like the ghost of a Papillon than a living Maltese. There is also a small dog from around the same time in the portrait of Queen Elizabeth, which more or less resembles a small white dog.

There are many others, but I doubt they would qualify for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. And by no means does the modern Maltese or any other modern breed resemble the dogs of antiquity.

“We want to say that our dog is so old in its present form, that it has not been changed,” Dr. Larson said. “Like Maltese has been Maltese for the last 2,000 years. And that’s quite obvious” is not true. Although “not true” was not the expression he used.

“People haven’t been breeding dogs the way we do now for a very long time,” he said. “What our vocabulary is lacking is a word for dogs that mostly look alike, act the same way.”

But, putting words aside, I asked, what about DNA. Does DNA Tell Us How Close a Maltese Dog Is Now to a Maltese? He said that in the past dogs were never bred to be of physical type, that dogs as people migrated, from Rome to Britain and back to Spain and Rome, and that no one kept track of pedigree. Furthermore, when the breeds were established, they were based on the limited number of dogs admitted to the breed at the time. This is known to be an extreme bottleneck in genetics. And all modern dogs are descended from a few, unless there is interbreeding and mixing to change the look of the breed, which can happen.