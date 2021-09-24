How Olympic Skateboarder Alexis Sabalone Spent His Sunday
Alexis Sablon doesn’t really have weekends. “It’s never like, ‘Oh, I have to go back to work tomorrow,'” she said.
This is because – although she is a trained architect – she makes most of her money as a professional skateboarder.
Ms. Sabalone gained notoriety after appearing as a teenager in an influential skate video, but found herself at a crossroads when a group of her skating friends began heading west in the early 2000s. She eventually gave up on her sponsors and enrolled at Barnard College.
She then moved on to the graduate architecture program at MIT, In 2016, she returned to New York, where she currently creates public art projects and furniture. and skates. A lot
This summer, Ms. Sablon represented the United States at the Olympics and came a few inches away from a medal.
Ms. Sablon, 35, lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with her girlfriend, Josephine Heilpern, a ceramist, and their dog, Harpy.
different types of training In the lead-up to the Olympics, I spent most of the morning trying to skate at McCarren Park. Now I wake up between 6 and 8 in the morning for a harpy walk. It’s technically Harper, but I think it sounds too hard for her. I just did ancestry, and that’s primarily Australian Shepherd, Chihuahua, and Rat Terrier. She is 9.
Get I take her to Brower Park at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and get coffee at this place called Cafe Cotton Bean, where I met my girlfriend. I lived in a large brown stone in Crown Heights for a year and a half before I saw that block down. I never saw it anyway at that time. Now I usually go there early and then Josephine comes to visit me, and we both bike to our respective studios. I’m in Bushwick, and he’s in Red Hook, the most inconvenient place to go in the whole of New York.
DIY Bike I’m actually about to build a bike for Josephine out of old parts, because the condition of Citi Bike in Red Hook is terrible. Josephine will ride there from Crown Heights and the dock is full, full, so she’ll have to ride, like, a mile away to another neighborhood. Citi Bike must hate her, because she calls every day. I really feel bad for them. I had two bikes stolen and I swore I would never get another bike, but during the pandemic, I built one.
studio I have been in this building for a few years. There’s a building cat named Garfield who likes to be in my window. This is where I come to work every day, and it’s quite a disaster. But I work like this – when I’m carving foam, or something, the whole floor will turn pink. I’ll eventually get to the point when I can’t take it anymore, and I’ll clean it off, but it’ll last about a day.
projects Right now I’m working on a lot of chairs, and everything is in pieces. I Richmond, Va. Also working on a large scale sculpture for a new skatepark outside the U.S., and another skateable object I’m going to build in Montclair, NJ
street skating I’m always looking for things to skate on when I’m biking, and I pass by this awesome place every day at a church on my way to my studio. I keep a small notebook; Skaters do just that. Training with the competition in mind is about performing under pressure and being super consistent with just a few tricks, while street skating is about finding strange things in a city. It was hard to get excited about just doing the same five moves over and over again, but I did it about two months before the Olympics. When I first came back it was like, “Wait, is there anything I can try right now?”
tricks Competitions are still how I make most of my money, and they definitely make skating feel like a job. But skating for fun certainly feels like its own form of self-imposed torture. You have an idea for what you want to do, and you’re stubborn enough to decide that you want to do it, and then you have to stick to it. You may be bleeding because you have been falling repeatedly for four hours, but you still are not stopping. Not because your sponsors will go crazy, but because it all looks better when you make the move and get the job done. Or at least that’s how it feels to me.
big ball If I’m not skating, I’ll sometimes play basketball at Brower Park. I used to be in a gay basketball league that was intense. The girls had basketball tattoos on their calves, stuff like that. I was loving it, but I think with skating and traveling, it became too much.
small balls The only other sport I really like is tennis, because it’s one against one and feels super grueling. I was invited to the US Open for the first time this year, but I was also trying to complete a project that I was tensed about. I thought I’d get home early, but then Hurricane Ida came, and we stayed longer and longer. I eventually figured we had to sleep on the stadium floor. I called $200 Uber, but no cars were allowed there because of the flood. We took the 7 train to Long Island City and took the CitiBike from Queens to Chinatown at 3 a.m. When I first got to Arthur Ashe, I was like, “Oh, that’s amazing, let’s buy tickets for the finals ” But now I feel like I have enough tennis for the rest of the year. I am good.
coffee and book spot I have coffee shops in every neighborhood. I have a random one in Midtown near a Japanese bookstore near Bryant Park. It has a crazy stationery shop on the lower level, with all these pens I can use for drafting. I would watch them for an hour, and then go to the top level, which is all manga and comic books. I actually go to bookstores a lot. Years ago someone asked me what my dream sponsor was, and I said McNally Jackson. Well, some author who is also a skater just released a book called “The Most Fun Thing” and they have a discussion panel which I am on. So I feel like I just made it.
shut up mind I’ve never been drunk but I’ll still go to a bar to hang out with my friends and try a few sips if I’m curious about the taste, but I’d prefer to go to the movie theater . If I know someone is trying to look for something, I’m there. Or I go alone. It could be BAM or Regal in Union Square – I don’t discriminate. I’ve been in about 10 movies since theaters reopened, and the first was “Nomad.” I was crying outside Angelica, just so glad she was open. Movies are the only time my mind goes off and I’m not thinking about any project or skate thing I’m working on.
At home If it were up to me, I’d make broccoli or a sweet potato for every meal. I don’t eat meat and I can’t have gluten, so there’s a lot going on. I get up early, but I get up late. Slowly at school I got used to sleeping about four hours per night. People think I’m a freak, but even now, I don’t need more than six.
Sunday Routine readers can follow Alexis Sabalone on Instagram @suminaynay.
#Olympic #Skateboarder #Alexis #Sabalone #Spent #Sunday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.