How Olympic Skateboarder Alexis Sabalone Spent His Sunday

small balls The only other sport I really like is tennis, because it’s one against one and feels super grueling. I was invited to the US Open for the first time this year, but I was also trying to complete a project that I was tensed about. I thought I’d get home early, but then Hurricane Ida came, and we stayed longer and longer. I eventually figured we had to sleep on the stadium floor. I called $200 Uber, but no cars were allowed there because of the flood. We took the 7 train to Long Island City and took the CitiBike from Queens to Chinatown at 3 a.m. When I first got to Arthur Ashe, I was like, “Oh, that’s amazing, let’s buy tickets for the finals ” But now I feel like I have enough tennis for the rest of the year. I am good.

coffee and book spot I have coffee shops in every neighborhood. I have a random one in Midtown near a Japanese bookstore near Bryant Park. It has a crazy stationery shop on the lower level, with all these pens I can use for drafting. I would watch them for an hour, and then go to the top level, which is all manga and comic books. I actually go to bookstores a lot. Years ago someone asked me what my dream sponsor was, and I said McNally Jackson. Well, some author who is also a skater just released a book called “The Most Fun Thing” and they have a discussion panel which I am on. So I feel like I just made it.

shut up mind I’ve never been drunk but I’ll still go to a bar to hang out with my friends and try a few sips if I’m curious about the taste, but I’d prefer to go to the movie theater . If I know someone is trying to look for something, I’m there. Or I go alone. It could be BAM or Regal in Union Square – I don’t discriminate. I’ve been in about 10 movies since theaters reopened, and the first was “Nomad.” I was crying outside Angelica, just so glad she was open. Movies are the only time my mind goes off and I’m not thinking about any project or skate thing I’m working on.

At home If it were up to me, I’d make broccoli or a sweet potato for every meal. I don’t eat meat and I can’t have gluten, so there’s a lot going on. I get up early, but I get up late. Slowly at school I got used to sleeping about four hours per night. People think I’m a freak, but even now, I don’t need more than six.

