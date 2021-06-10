How One Actress Is Reshaping the Story of Anne Boleyn

LONDON — Britain’s most up-to-date rendering of the story of Anne Boleyn, the second of Henry VIII’s six wives, begins at the finish. When the new mini-series “Anne Boleyn” opens, it’s 1536, the queen is pregnant and highly effective — and has 5 months left to dwell.

Anne’s story, which occupies a particular place in the British collective creativeness, has spawned an abundance of fictionalized depictions onscreen (“The Tudors”) and in literature (“Wolf Corridor”). It’s usually advised as a morally doubtful younger girl seducing an older king into leaving his spouse and his church, earlier than she is executed for failing to present start to a male inheritor.

However the new mini-series, which premiered final week on Channel 5, one of Britain’s public service broadcasters, makes an attempt to reframe Anne’s story, as a substitute specializing in her closing months and the way she tried to take care of energy in a system that assured her little or no.

In the three episode-long sequence, Anne is performed by Jodie Turner-Smith, best-known for her function in the movie “Queen & Slim.” It’s the first time a Black actress has portrayed the Tudor queen onscreen.