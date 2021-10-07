How other nations pay for child care. America is an outsider.
In Denmark, typically 2-year-olds attend child care during the day, where they are guaranteed a place, and their parents pay no more than 25 percent of the cost. This guaranteed place will remain in place until the child is in after-school care at age 10. If their parents choose to stay at home or hire a nanny, the government helps pay for that as well.
Two-year-olds in the United States are less likely to participate in formal child care. If they do, their parents pay full price – an average of $1,100 a month – and compete to find a spot. If their parents stay at home or find another arrangement, they are on their own to finance it, as they would until kindergarten.
In the developed world, the United States is an outlier in its low level of financial support for the care of young children – something Democrats, with their safety net spending bill, are trying to change. The U.S. spends 0.2 percent of its GDP on child care for children ages 2 and under—a tax credit for most families once a year for the parent who pays for the care. It costs about $200 a year.
Other wealthy countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development spend an average of 0.7 percent of GDP on children, mainly through heavily subsidized child care. For example, Denmark spends $23,140 annually per child on the care of children 2 years of age and younger.
“We as a society, with public money, spend so little on children before they reach kindergarten,” said Elizabeth Davis, an economist who studies child care at the University of Minnesota. “And yet the science of child development shows how important investments are at a young age, and that we see social benefits from those investments.”
Congress is negotiating the details of the spending bill, and a number of elements are likely to be cut to reduce costs. The current draft of the child care plan would make attendance at licensed child care centers free for the lowest income families, and cost no more than 7 percent of family income for those with double the state’s median income. It would provide universal public preschool for children between the ages of 3 and 4, and it would increase the wages of child care workers and preschool teachers on par with elementary teachers (currently, the average hourly wage for a 4-year-old preschool teacher is $14.67. , and $32.80 for a kindergarten teacher for 5-year-olds).
Of the 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United States ranks second only to Luxembourg on education spending for primary school through college. But Americans have long had mixed feelings about whether young children should stay at home with family or go to babysitting. Some Republicans say direct payments to parents will give them the option to enroll in child care or stay at home. Although many conservative-leaning states have public preschools, some Republicans have said they do not want to involve the federal government. Some business groups oppose how the Biden spending bill will be paid: increased taxes on businesses and wealthy Americans.
However, the pandemic has forced the issue.
“I am writing these reports saying this has been a crisis for more than 30 years – it is nothing new,” said Urban Institute Senior Fellow Gina Adams. “But the pandemic reminded people that caring for children is the backbone of our economy. Parents cannot function without it. It has gotten to a point where the cost of not investing is too high, and is more evident.”
Overall, federal, state, and local governments spend about $1,000 per year on care for low-income children ages 2 and younger, and $200 on other children, according to a paper for the Hamilton Project in Brookings. Also by Professor Davis and Aaron Sojourner. An economist at the University of Minnesota.
Some states and cities offer public preschool from age 3 or 4, but just seven states (and the District of Columbia) serve more than half of 4-year-olds, and 14 states have no public preschool or 10. Service is not less than the percentage. According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, the number of children.
For children under the age of 3, only the poorest working families through the Early Head Start or Child Care Block grants qualify for the subsidy, but less than one in six eligible children receive assistance. For most families, the only direct government support for early care and education comes from the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. Those earning the most benefit the most: The average credit is $586, and $124 for the lowest earners.
The situation is very different in many wealthy countries. In Europe, new parents average 14 months of paid leave, and it is common for children to start public school at age 3. )
For children between the ages of 1 and 2, parents are expected to pay more for child care, and there are similar tensions in the United States as to whether children should pay more than their parents. It’s best to stay home together, said Hans Bose, senior vice president who studies education policy at the American Institute for Research. But governments still pay a significant portion of the cost of care – which includes payments for parents living in countries including Finland, South Korea and Denmark.
The Nordic countries have the most liberal child care systems, including free care for low-income families. In Denmark, in addition to heavily subsidized care for children up to age 10, which is mostly government-run but includes private center and home-based care, parents of children receive a quarterly child benefit of $700 .
In Germany, children can participate in “Kita” forms from the early months through primary school. In some places, parents pay tuition based on their income, and in others, including Berlin and Hamburg, it is free. In France, children and parents of toddlers have to pay up to 85 percent of the cost of attending child care centers called crches or hiring home-based “childminders” before the start of public preschool at age 2 or 3. Tax credit is available.
Parents give a large portion of their earnings to some other countries, but still receive more government aid than in the United States. Japan has subsidized childcare, but parents’ share of tuition is huge and finding spots is very difficult. England and Ireland offer free preschool, but only for certain hours.
Governments sometimes help pay for child care to advance various policy goals.
One is increased fertility (although studies have found that government policies do not necessarily make people have more children in the long run).
Another goal is to increase women’s labor force participation. In Europe, research shows, this measure has had a greater impact on child care than policies such as paid parental leave. Studies in the United States have also found that subsidized child care and preschool make mothers more likely to be working, especially low-income women.
The third goal is to ensure that children from all backgrounds are equally prepared. Wealthy families can more easily afford high-quality care, which contributes to achievement gaps as early as kindergarten. Research in the United States shows that children are less likely to have formal child care if their parents are low-income, Hispanic, or not a college graduate. Universal programs have been shown to reduce the gap in kindergarten preparation. Yet in the United States, one in three American children starts kindergarten without any preschool.
