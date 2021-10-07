How other nations pay for child care. America is an outsider.

“We as a society, with public money, spend so little on children before they reach kindergarten,” said Elizabeth Davis, an economist who studies child care at the University of Minnesota. “And yet the science of child development shows how important investments are at a young age, and that we see social benefits from those investments.”

Congress is negotiating the details of the spending bill, and a number of elements are likely to be cut to reduce costs. The current draft of the child care plan would make attendance at licensed child care centers free for the lowest income families, and cost no more than 7 percent of family income for those with double the state’s median income. It would provide universal public preschool for children between the ages of 3 and 4, and it would increase the wages of child care workers and preschool teachers on par with elementary teachers (currently, the average hourly wage for a 4-year-old preschool teacher is $14.67. , and $32.80 for a kindergarten teacher for 5-year-olds).

Of the 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United States ranks second only to Luxembourg on education spending for primary school through college. But Americans have long had mixed feelings about whether young children should stay at home with family or go to babysitting. Some Republicans say direct payments to parents will give them the option to enroll in child care or stay at home. Although many conservative-leaning states have public preschools, some Republicans have said they do not want to involve the federal government. Some business groups oppose how the Biden spending bill will be paid: increased taxes on businesses and wealthy Americans.

However, the pandemic has forced the issue.

“I am writing these reports saying this has been a crisis for more than 30 years – it is nothing new,” said Urban Institute Senior Fellow Gina Adams. “But the pandemic reminded people that caring for children is the backbone of our economy. Parents cannot function without it. It has gotten to a point where the cost of not investing is too high, and is more evident.”