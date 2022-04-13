How paranoid is Putin? | Gadget Clock



When it comes to intelligence before the war in Ukraine, the West got it right, and Russia got it wrong. Now, according to an expert from the Russian intelligence service, President Vladimir Putin is looking for the spy who gave him the thorns. “We are hearing some new rumors and more information about the apparent search for a traitor inside Russia’s Federal Security Service FSB, as many in Moscow are now asking themselves why US intelligence was so accurate, so precise. The attack,” Andrei Soldatov said.

Soldatov thinks that the United States and NATO have learned the details of the Russian plan only from the electronic intercept, because he says that Russia has a Byzantine system and the way to make decisions is never clear. So Putin will assume someone sang. And it would be convenient to hang his military damage on anyone.

“It’s a very Russian way of dealing with your problem, like something really went wrong. It’s always good to blame the traitor because in this case, you’re fine. You didn’t do anything wrong. It’s about some traitor.” Soldatov, who has studied and written about FSB for many years, says that while the top is looking for a sesame, they ruthlessly dig entire yards to maximize data dumps. According to the Bellinkat Investigative Group, 150 members of the FSB have either been cleared or arrested in recent weeks.

Soldatov says he is trying to confirm the information, but it actually fits a pattern. What Soldatov believes is that Sergei Beseda, head of the FSB’s Fifth Service, which was tasked with keeping the former Soviet republic sweet, has been kept behind bars at the infamous Lefortovo prison where he was murdered and brutally interrogated. NKVD, a place in the hands of Joseph Stalin’s secret police. If Lefortovo really is where Beseda is, it sends a message to anyone even considering getting out of line.

But Soldatov says there is a real reason to keep him there. “The Russian prison system is very corrupt. So once you get inside, you can find a way to communicate with the outside world. You can get your iPhone and you can make a call. So everything, almost everything is possible, but not inside Lefertovo. People can be kept completely unconnected. And as far as I know, he is basically kept there under a false name, and he will have no choice but to communicate with the outside world. ” Soldatov said that, officially, the allegations against Besedar appear to have been embezzled, but he thinks it might be more appropriate for a turncoat to have power than to declare him a victim in and out.

Soldatov told Gadget Clock that the source of the rumors was that the security services, and even the military, were not only blaming the Fifth Service for the failure of the war, but also Vladimir Putin. “When we were in the first phase of the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, everyone was happy with the way it was going … with Putin and on the same page,” he said.

Many inside were also in favor of the latest intervention, but he added, “They specifically blamed Putin and the Fifth Service for doing so in a way that caused so much trouble and damage and casualties.” Does that mean, I’m asking, are they ready to introduce Putin? “Right now, they’re creating this distance between him and her. But that doesn’t mean they’re willing to do anything about it because a lot of things are against it. Lack of tradition. The KGB has never been. Really good at intrigue and conspiracy. Attempted, it ended in a disaster because middle-ranking officials did not support the KGB’s leadership in getting rid of Gorbachev. It is worse for the army, “Soldatov said.

What makes Soldatov even more interesting, perhaps even sinister, about this particular moment from a security standpoint is that he says Putin has actually turned to his own infantry.

“Most surprisingly, Putin decided to attack his own people. He believed in these people for 20 years. Even before the war, he started attacking and insulting the head of his foreign intelligence service. Two weeks later, he attacked the FSB. “Three weeks later, he attacked the National Guard. It’s completely unprecedented.”