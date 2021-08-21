How Parents Can Help You Save Taxes: Income Tax Savings | How Your Parents Can Help You Save Taxes

Joint home loan Under Section 24B of the Income-tax Act, a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh can be claimed on the interest on a home loan for obtaining a home loan. At the same time, you can claim a deduction under Section 80C on the principal amount up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. If the taxpayer has taken a home loan jointly with the parent / guardian, then the borrower can avail these tax benefits separately. However, keep in mind that a co-applicant can get a tax deduction only if he or she owns the property. If both the applicant and the owner are owners, then they can avail tax benefits separately.

Health insurance premium In addition to the tax deductions available under Section 80C, personal or HUF benefits can be availed up to a maximum of Rs. Tax deduction. Above this limit, if the taxpayer pays a medical insurance premium and / or medical expenses for a parent under the age of 60, he will have to pay an additional amount. In this case, an additional tax deduction of Rs 50,000 will be available. In addition, an independent taxpayer can also claim Rs 5,000 for the cost of preventive health check-up under Section 80D but it will be within the above limits. If both the taxpayer and his / her parents are 60 years of age or above, the insurance premium of both the taxpayer and the parent can be availed tax exemption up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh. READ Also Consumer Inflation Expectations Ticked Up, a Fed Survey Shows

When parents pay rent If you live in a parent’s home, you can pay them rent for tax deductions. HRA rebates can be availed of tax deductions. However, this requires the home to be owned by the parents and you cannot partner with them. If you do not receive an HRA benefit, you can claim a tax benefit under section 80GG. It would be beneficial if the parents fell into the tax-free or low-tax bracket. This amount will be taxed but they can claim a 30 per cent rebate for repairs and maintenance under section 24.

Investment in the name of the parent You can get investment help for your parents to save taxes. You can open a term deposit in the name of your parents, senior citizen savings account, savings account or any other deposit scheme. Senior citizens are eligible for tax-free interest on savings or term deposits up to Rs 50,000 per annum. Even if the interest exceeds this limit, they have to pay less tax than people under 60 years of age. If you open the same FD in your name, you will have to pay more tax.

Also learn about Section 80DD and 80DDB An individual or HUF can claim tax deduction on medical treatment, training, etc. of a dependent relative of a disabled relative through section 80DD. In this, deposits in a specific scheme for the care of that disabled relative will also come under the exemption. If the dependent relative is 40 per cent or more but less than 80 per cent disabled, a tax deduction of Rs. If the relative is severely disabled i.e. more than 80 per cent, the tax deduction will be Rs 1.25 lakh. READ Also Building to a Vote Under Section 80 DDB, a salaried employee can claim a tax deduction of a maximum of Rs 40,000 on the treatment of his or her dependent family member in case of selected diseases. In case of treatment of senior citizens, the benefit of tax exemption can be availed on medical expenses up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Income Tax Savings: Every taxpayer feels that the burden of income tax should be minimal on him. In order to get less money out of his pocket in the form of taxes, taxpayers take the help of various investment options. Your parents can help you save taxes. There are 4 ways to save tax by parents. Let us know about them-