How Peng Shuai Went From ‘Chinese Princess’ to Silenced #MeToo Accuser

When Peng Shui was a young tennis player in China’s national sports system, she fought with the authorities for control of her own professional career – and she won.

Three weeks ago, when she accused one of China’s most powerful men of sexual harassment, she silenced her voice, wiped it out of China’s heavily controlled cyberspace, and smiled in awkward public appearances, mostly to clear up an international scandal.

At 35, Ms Peng is one of the most recognized athletes in her country, a double champion at Wimbledon and the French Open who was once hailed by the state media as “our Chinese princess”. If anyone is able to break the iceberg resistance in the country to the #MeToo allegations, it looks like she is.

Instead, it has become another example of China’s iron grip on politics, society, and sports, and an object of struggle for women who dare to challenge Beijing – which has a history of winning praise from the state.