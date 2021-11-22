How Peng Shuai Went From ‘Chinese Princess’ to Silenced #MeToo Accuser
When Peng Shui was a young tennis player in China’s national sports system, she fought with the authorities for control of her own professional career – and she won.
Three weeks ago, when she accused one of China’s most powerful men of sexual harassment, she silenced her voice, wiped it out of China’s heavily controlled cyberspace, and smiled in awkward public appearances, mostly to clear up an international scandal.
At 35, Ms Peng is one of the most recognized athletes in her country, a double champion at Wimbledon and the French Open who was once hailed by the state media as “our Chinese princess”. If anyone is able to break the iceberg resistance in the country to the #MeToo allegations, it looks like she is.
Instead, it has become another example of China’s iron grip on politics, society, and sports, and an object of struggle for women who dare to challenge Beijing – which has a history of winning praise from the state.
Her accusation was the first to enter the highest committee of power in China, the Politburo Standing Committee. It was an act of courage and perhaps coercion that provoked an aggressive response and shocked her inside China.
Terry Rhodes, managing director of Zhou Sports, a Shanghai-based talent management agency, said: “Peng has always been a strong man. Said Terry Rhodes, who represented her for a decade until 2014. “I watched her struggles and fights with the bosses. He or she has the right to tennis. “
Over the weekend, the state propaganda agency produced a series of photographs and videos showing Ms. Peng moving on as if nothing had happened.
The only thing missing from the recent coverage is her own voice, which was once so strong as to force the authorities to bow to her own determination to control her own destiny.
The images were in stark contrast to her own description from three weeks ago, which was like a “moth turning to the fire” to “tell the truth” about her relationship with former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli and her abuse. She said she was tortured about three years ago.
“Authorities have never liked feminists or #MeToo,” said Lijia Zhang, author of Lotus, a novel about Chinese prostitution. “Those who dared to speak have been silenced,” she added.
A #WhereisPengShuai The campaign has taken root three months before the Beijing Winter Olympics, with the country’s leadership signaling the end of the Communist Party’s rule. Ms. Peng’s handling of the allegations has only sparked criticism, with those who have called for a boycott given ammunition.
“These photos and videos can only prove that peng shui is alive, but nothing else. They cannot prove that Peng Shui is free, “said Teng Biao, one of China’s leading civil rights lawyers, in a telephone call from his home in New Jersey.
Women in China have long struggled to find agency in the country, with many activists saying the situation has worsened since Mr Xi came to power nearly a decade ago.
Ms. Peng pursued a professional tennis career that meant taking officials to decide who she could train with, what competitions she could play in, and how much money she could save for herself.
When it comes to allegations of sexual misconduct, however, the state has proven to be more resistant to change. The moment Ms. Peng posted her #MeToo allegations, Mr. Teng said, “She didn’t get much protection from the law and all this politics shaped her future.”
Born in Xiangtan City, where her father was a police officer, Ms. Peng was introduced to tennis by an uncle when she was 8 years old. At age 12, she had to undergo surgery to correct her congenital heart disease, which led people to doubt that she could continue. To play
In an Adidas ad campaign in 2008, she said, “They thought I’d quit tennis, but surprisingly, I didn’t give up. Maybe it’s because I love tennis that I decided to have this operation. “
After the surgery, she was sent to Tianjin, where she was built into a Chinese Soviet-style sports machine, specifically designed to churn out international competitors at the Olympics. She finally competed in the Olympics three times, starting in Beijing in 2008.
By mid-2000, Ms. Peng had decided that she was no longer willing to pay more than half of her earnings to the state. She and three other Chinese players decided to effectively get out of state control by threatening to stop the game.
When she decided to “fly alone” in 2005, as it is called in Chinese, a sports official criticized her for being too selfish to leave her “motherland”.
“She thought she was Sharapova?” Referring to the Russian player who for some time was the No. 1 player in women’s tennis, the official said.
Despite her decades-long sporting tradition, Ms. Peng knew how to play according to China’s desire to showcase top players. The head coach of the Tianjin tennis team, where she trained, credited him with “creating the foundation and conditions for Peng Shui to fly alone.”
Ms. Peng later won doubles at Wimbledon in 2013 and again at the French Open in 2014. That year, playing singles, she reached the semifinals of the US Open and peaked as the 14th player in the world. As her success grew, officials hailed her and other tennis champions, such as Li Na, the “golden flower” of Chinese sports.
Former player and commentator Patrick McEnroe said in an interview: “She was very attractive, always smiling and smiling, but also a great competitor.
She may be counting too. In 2018, after the deadline to sign up for Wimbledon expired in 2017, Alison Van Uytvank was suspended from the Women’s Tennis Association for giving her financial incentives to withdraw as her double partner. She was publicly criticized by Ms. Van Uytvank at the time, but she has joined. Other tennis stars have called for an investigation into the allegations.
Many women in the media, universities and the private sector in China have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and harassment – only to face legal action and online harassment.
According to a message posted on November 2 by Ms. Peng on her verified account on the ubiquitous social media platform Weibo in China, she first met Mr. Zhang when she was a rising star and he was the party’s secretary in the province of Tianjin. Port-level port city near Beijing. That would be sometime before 2012. She moved to Tianjin in 1999 to start vocational training when she was 13 years old.
Ms. Peng’s post describes the paradoxical relationship that changed during playing chess And tennis with Mr. Zhang, or the feeling of being ignored and mocking his wife. She did not explicitly acknowledge the age difference between the two. “Romantic attraction is a complex thing,” she wrote.
Mr. Zhang was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee in 2012, becoming the Deputy Prime Minister under Mr. Xi’s leadership. He stepped down after a five-year tenure on the committee. Ms. Peng said that around the same time, Mr. Zhang forced her to have sex. “I was crying all the time,” she wrote.
Her post was censored within 34 minutes, but three weeks later, it resumed. Those who have known her since her professional tennis career wonder if she is safe. Some human rights activists say she is being forced to take part in a “staged situation” in an attempt to divert attention from what happened.
In a flurry of weekend coverage, most of them did not appear in the Chinese state media, with Ms. Peng posing with stuffed animals, eating at a Beijing restaurant, appearing in a youth competition, and dialing in a video call. Head of the International Olympic Committee.
“Can any girl make such a sunny smile under pressure?” Hu Zhijin, editor of the state-run tabloid The Global Times, wrote on Twitter, which is banned in China.
Ms. Peng no longer appears to be in control of her own messaging.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see more interviews with Maria Repnikova, an assistant professor of political communication at Georgia State University and author of a new book, Chinese Soft Power, Peng Shui, but I doubt it will increase. Any sensitive matters.
Contributed by reports and research Amy Chang Chien, Claire Fu And Matt Fitterman.
#Peng #Shuai #Chinese #Princess #Silenced #MeToo #Accuser
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.