How police constable son Dawood Ibrahim became the most wanted criminal

The story of Dawood becoming a don of Mumbai in the 80s to 90s and then being called a terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts is covered with many criminal tales.

We often hear the name of Dawood Ibrahim, who topped the list of most wanted criminals of India. Dawood Ibrahim, the don of Mumbai, emerged as the face of terror after the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. More than 250 people were killed and around 800 were injured in these bombings.

Many foreign agencies, including India, are still searching for this terrorist, who was the king of mafia rule in Mumbai in the 80s to 90s. Even after issuing red corner notices many times, the hands of an agency like Interpol are still empty. It is believed that he is hiding in Karachi, Pakistan, but today let us tell you how the son of a police constable became the most wanted criminal of the country?

Dawood Ibrahim was born on 27 December 1955 in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Dawood’s father Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar was a constable in the Mumbai Police. While studying in school, Dawood had taken the path of crime. That’s when the family members thought that maybe after marriage, if the responsibility comes, then he will be able to handle himself, so he got married to a girl named Zarina. But he did not leave the business of theft, dacoity and smuggling even after marriage. During this time he went to jail in a robbery case. When the father came to know, he threw Dawood out of the house.

Dawood now had no place to stay, so he joined the gang of Don Karim Lala of Mumbai. After learning the tricks of the crime, he formed his own gang with brother Sabir Ibrahim, which later came to be known as D-Company. The criminals associated with this gang used to carry out acts like drug smuggling, extortion, extortion, murder with money i.e. betel nut killing. During this, he was caught by the police several times and also went to jail.

On the other hand, seeing the growing influence of D-company, Karim Lala’s Pathan gang along with Manya Surve got Dawood’s elder brother murdered. It is said that this murder gave rise to the bloody gang war in Mumbai. Many gangsters were killed in the midst of the violent gang war. But as soon as Manya Surve was killed in the country’s first encounter in the year 1982, Karim Lala also fell silent.

After the silence of Karim Lala, Dawood Ibrahim created panic in the whole of Mumbai, but the Mumbai Police wanted to remove this bite in any case before it became a canker. But before being caught by the police, Dawood fled to Dubai in the year 1988 and started running the entire gang from here. According to the police, Dawood was involved in businesses like betting market, hawala and money laundering during his stay in Dubai and was making crores of rupees.

Dawood Ibrahim was sitting in Dubai and was carrying out the crimes in Mumbai with the help of his henchmen. Dawood had planned the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts in Dubai itself and after these bomb blasts he was on target of police and investigating agencies all over the world. After the blasts, he took refuge in Pakistan to avoid the eyes of the Indian Investigation Agency and Interpol, but Pakistan has always denied reports of his presence.

At the same time, even in the year 2021, news of Dawood having corona had surfaced in the media, in which it was said that he died due to serious infection of corona. However, till date there is no official confirmation of his death.