how raj kundra become a billionaire and successful man

New Delhi. Raj Kundra Like there will be many people who have traveled from Arsh to Floor in their life and their stories are very encouraging. How after so many difficulties some people achieve everything by hard work like Raj Kundra did. However, for a few days, Raj Kundra has been accused of selling a porn film in which he has gone to jail. But Rajkundra was not very wealthy from the beginning, but was from a very normal family.

Raj kundra is a citizen of London

Raj kundra was not born in India but in London. Raj Kundra has not only been born in London but has also joined the list of the biggest nobles there. In 2004, Rajkundra was at number 198 in the list of British nobles. Raj Kundra is also very active on social media, so his post sometimes grabs the attention of the people.

Raj Kundra’s father moved from Ludhiana to London

Raj Kundra was born on 9 September 1975 in London, UK. Raj Kundra’s father’s name is Balkishan and mother’s name is Usha Rani. Raj kundra is not alone, he also has 3 sisters. Raj Kundra’s father Balkishan went to London and started working as a bus conductor, after that he started working in a cotton factory. His mother also worked in a showroom.

Raj Kundra became such a big businessman

Raj kundra first started a grocery shop, some money was given by his parents and some deposited himself. Rajkundra also started work in the post office. After working in many such places, when Raj Kundra turned 18, his family asked him to either take over the restro work or do other business. Kundra was 18 years old when he left home to earn. Raj kundra got 6 months time and he took some money from his father and went to Nepal.

Raj Kundra bought pashmina shawls from Nepal and went on to sell pashmina shawls to Christine Dior and Joseph, one of the biggest brands in London. He achieved good success in this work. In this business he earned 20 million euros. After this, Raj Kundra never stopped and left the business of shawls and went to the hero business in Dubai. Then, as Raj Kundra was becoming a master in business, he also tried his hand in other sectors like real estate, steel scrap and became the owner of 10 companies.

Raj Kundra’s property

Raj Kundra is known as a big businessman in the media, in which Rajkundra is the owner of a total of 2700 crores on the basis of a media report. He was also the owner of the first IPL winning team Rajasthan Royals.

Rajkundra’s first wife

Raj Kundra’s first wife’s name is Kavita Kundra, who became Raj Kundra’s wife in 2003 but their marriage did not last long and they got divorced in 2006. When Kavita told Shilpa Shetty the reason for the breakdown of the marriage, Raj Kundra alleged that Kavita had an affair with her sister’s husband.

In 2009, Rajkundra married Bollywood’s famous actress Shilpa Shetty and also became the father of 2 children from Shilpa. Shilpa Shetty was gifted a ring of 4 crores by Rajkundra in the engagement and in big cities like Dubai, Raj Kundra has given property worth crores in the name of Shilpa Shetty.

Raj Kundra Controversy

Recently, Raj Kundra has been accused of making obscene films, but even before that he has been involved in many cases, when he was in the owners of Rajasthan Royals in 2009, then there were allegations of spot-fixing on Rajkundra, in which some players were also arrested. Was.

Rajkundra has been accused of electing many people in the charge of multi-level mining.