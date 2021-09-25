How Record Rains in China and Officials’ Mistakes Lead to Drowning on a Subway

Zhengzhou, China – The heaviest rain ever recorded in China crashed like a mile-wide waterfall over the city of Zhengzhou on July 20, killing at least 300 people, including 14 who drowned in a subway tunnel .

Later, regional and national officials initially suggested that little could be done in the event of a storm of such intensity.

But an analysis of how officials reacted that day, based on government documents, interviews with experts and Chinese news reports, shows that flaws in the design of the subway system and mismanagement in its operation that day resulted in nearly half of tunnel deaths. Definitely contributed.