How Record Rains in China and Officials’ Mistakes Lead to Drowning on a Subway
Zhengzhou, China – The heaviest rain ever recorded in China crashed like a mile-wide waterfall over the city of Zhengzhou on July 20, killing at least 300 people, including 14 who drowned in a subway tunnel .
Later, regional and national officials initially suggested that little could be done in the event of a storm of such intensity.
But an analysis of how officials reacted that day, based on government documents, interviews with experts and Chinese news reports, shows that flaws in the design of the subway system and mismanagement in its operation that day resulted in nearly half of tunnel deaths. Definitely contributed.
Zhengzhou’s difficulties are lessons for other urban centers in the age of climate change – including New York City, which closed its subway on September 1 during less than half of its heavy rain.
The floods have shown the challenge that global warming poses to China’s on-the-go development model of the past four decades. It shed light on the question of how well China’s cities, including its subways, can cope as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Zhengzhou’s subway only began to reopen on Sunday.
“We humans must learn to dance with wolves and survive with extreme weather and climate, because we currently have no better way of preventing it,” said Kong Feng, an associate professor of disaster and emergency management at China Agricultural University in Beijing. Not the way.”
The Chinese government now appears to be acknowledging the missteps by local authorities, as well as the possibility that severe weather events will rapidly return to normal. Nearly a month after the floods, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang warned in a visit that the country needed to address any shortfalls in preparedness “to warn future generations”. A government investigation team referred unspecified “acts of defiance of duty” to law enforcement, according to an official statement.
The matter has become politically sensitive. Posts criticizing the government’s actions have been removed from social media platforms. A Communist Party organization encouraged the persecution of foreign journalists covering the disaster.
Still, the images and stories resonated across China before disappearing. Deep in subway tunnels, water spilled out of the windows of a train like turbulent brown rapids. Passengers had to fight for air as the water rose.
“I felt like I was just waiting to die, although I didn’t know whether it would be from suffocation or drowning,” said Zheng Yongle, a passenger who was trapped on a Line 5 train to Zhengzhou.
The 14 deaths on Line 5 were only part of the devastation that temporarily displaced 1.4 million people, but they resonated deeply with the public.
On the night of July 19, Zhengzhou’s weather service issued a series of emergency alerts that continued until the next day. According to government regulations in Henan province, which includes Zhengzhou, the alert should have triggered the closure of all but essential businesses. For reasons that remain unclear, the city did not issue such an order.
The rain ended with a record-setting cloudburst on July 20. It received 7.95 inches of rain from 4 pm to 5 pm, which was more than double what officials had forecast in the next three hours. The deluge compared an hourly peak of 3.15 inches in New York City on September 1 and similar extreme rainfall during the deadly flooding in Tennessee on August 21.
Christopher Burt, a weather historian at IBM’s forecast subsidiary, Weather Underground, said it was the heaviest one-hour rain reliably measured in a major city center anywhere in the world.
“The rainfalls from Zhengzhou and Manhattan suggest that climate change means that current calculations of the frequency of torrential rains may no longer be valid,” he said.
The Zhengzhou subway subway system, including its pumps, drainage ditches and pipes, was designed to meet central government drainage standards – but only for the type of storm that was expected to occur under earlier assumptions. The probability should have been one in 50. a given year.
In contrast, meteorologists in Zhengzhou estimated there was less than one-1,000 chance of a July-like event occurring a year – although China’s National Meteorological Agency cautioned that the country only had reliable data from the early 1950s. There are records.
Mr. Kong of China Agricultural University said city officials had conducted emergency drills for heavy flooding, but not for the catastrophic deluge.
“There are hidden vulnerabilities in the city that were never discovered until this disaster happened,” he said.
Officials said a weak point in the metro system was a retaining wall built in an area the city identified as prone to flooding more than a decade ago. The wall stood next to a maintenance yard and next to the base of a slope. A six-lane avenue ran down the slope from a row of 30-story apartment towers.
As the cloud broke, the water slid down the slope. The wall fell. Water is pumped into tunnels used to raise trains above ground for cleaning and repair, which fill Line 5, one of the system’s newest and busiest.
According to Zhengzhou Metro, the retaining wall collapsed at around 6 pm, 10 minutes before the authorities closed the subway. Social media accounts show that the system was flooded earlier.
“If the subway could have suspended services earlier, the casualties could have been avoided,” Mr. Kong said.
By then, water had begun to water a train on Line 5, which runs around the city centre. Mr. Zheng and more than 500 other passengers were trapped.
Zhengzhou officials have not yet disclosed why the trains kept running. The next day, China’s Ministry of Transport said that subway train drivers can respond to safety issues immediately and check with their dispatchers later.
During the deluge, the metro seemed like a lifeline for those still trying to get around the city.
Wang Yunlong told Chinese news organizations that he and a colleague had decided to take the subway on a business trip from Shanghai because they were unable to get a taxi from their hotel.
Although Zhengzhou Metro began closing some entrances, they were able to board the Line 5 train at Huang Road station. It only went on two stops before running into difficulties at Haitan Temple Station, where it halted for about 20 minutes.
At 5:50 pm, the train started running again, heading through a tunnel towards Shakou Road, which dips to become the deepest section of Line 5. As the tunnel began to fill with water, the driver stopped between the two stations. He tried to overturn the train. it was too late.
What happened next unfolded in terrifying detail Photos and Videos Posted on Chinese social media platforms.
Some passengers were able to exit the train from the front and make their way down through the tunnel through the treacherous waters to Shakou Road station. Mr. Wang and Mr. Xu were among those who tried, but Mr. Xu lost his grip and was swept away in the stream.
Witnesses described a slow and confusing attempt to clear the tunnels, while passengers gasped for oxygen near the roof of train cars as the muddy waters rose. The people present there said that when the water started receding around 9 o’clock in the night, the rescue workers were able to reach the train.
The deaths prompted demands that those responsible be held accountable.
Another passenger, the widow of Sha Tao, who died, posted a message on Weibo blaming the subway system for not operating. In a telephone interview the day after the flood, he described his desperate search for her. He complained that the authorities delayed in searching for him after the metro was flooded.
Her and Mr. Zoo’s bodies were found about a week later.
“The responsibility of the Zhengzhou Metro,” she wrote, “is enormous and cannot be avoided.”
Keith Bradsher reported from Zhengzhou, China, and Steven Lee Myers From Seoul and San Francisco. Lee you, liu yi, Claire Fu And Amy Chang Dog Contributed to research.
