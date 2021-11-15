How Republicans Have an Edge in the Emerging 2022 Congressional Maps

WASHINGTON – A year before voting begins in the midterm elections in 2022, Republicans are ready to win at least five seats in a closely divided House, thanks to redrawing maps of already distorted, more inconsistent and more messy districts. The law was passed in 1965.

The rapidly evolving congressional map, a quarter of which has been reshaped this year, represents a war of attrition in American political architecture, with state legislators in many places aggressively advancing to cement their partisan dominance.

The country is likely to be further divided by a flood of gerimandering run by both parties but predominantly by Republicans, with less competitive elections and more delegates focusing on their party base.

At the same time, Republicans’ upper hand in the redistribution process, along with lowering approval ratings for President Biden and the Democratic Party, could give the party an almost invincible advantage in the 2022 midterm elections and in the House race of the next decade. .