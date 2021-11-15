How Republicans Have an Edge in the Emerging 2022 Congressional Maps
WASHINGTON – A year before voting begins in the midterm elections in 2022, Republicans are ready to win at least five seats in a closely divided House, thanks to redrawing maps of already distorted, more inconsistent and more messy districts. The law was passed in 1965.
The rapidly evolving congressional map, a quarter of which has been reshaped this year, represents a war of attrition in American political architecture, with state legislators in many places aggressively advancing to cement their partisan dominance.
The country is likely to be further divided by a flood of gerimandering run by both parties but predominantly by Republicans, with less competitive elections and more delegates focusing on their party base.
At the same time, Republicans’ upper hand in the redistribution process, along with lowering approval ratings for President Biden and the Democratic Party, could give the party an almost invincible advantage in the 2022 midterm elections and in the House race of the next decade. .
“The floor has been raised for Republicans,” said Tom Emer, a Minnesota lawmaker and chairman of the House Republican Propaganda Committee, in an interview. “Our incumbents are actually becoming stronger districts.”
Congress maps, perhaps more than ever, predict which party will control the House of Representatives, where Democrats now hold 221 of the Republicans’ 213 seats. Of the 12 states that completed the mapping process, Republicans have benefited. Democrats have lost seats in Iowa, North Carolina, Texas and Montana, and Democrats in North Carolina and Iowa.
All told, Republicans put together a net of five seats that the party expects to win, while Democrats are down one. Republicans need to flip just five Democratic-controlled seats to win a majority in the House next year.
“They’re really taking a push in the competition,” said Michael Lee, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice. “If the Democrats lose in 2022, the way back to a majority will have to run through states like Texas, and they’re just removing it from the table.”
Competition in domestic races has decreased over the years. In 2020, The New York Times considered only 61 of the 435 House elections “battlefield” contests. The trend is most acute in places like Texas, where in 2020 there were presidential votes in 14 congressional districts that differed by 10 percent or less. With the new state maps, only three are expected to be determined by the same difference.
The redistribution, which occurs every 10 years, began later this summer after the states received the most delayed results of the 2020 census. This process will continue by state in winter and spring and will be completed before the preliminary contests for the mid-term elections next year.
In most states, the drawing of the map is controlled by state legislators, who usually adopt far-reaching gerimandors. Republicans control the redistribution process in the states, which represent 187 congressional seats, compared to just 84 for Democrats. The rest will be drawn up by an outside panel or in states where both parties must agree on the maps or be decided by the courts.
Gerimandering is done in many ways, but the two most common types are “cracking” and “packing”. Cracking is when mapmakers spread a group of specific types of voters – for example, those affiliated with the opposition – in many districts to reduce their vote. Packing means that members of the demographic group, such as black voters, or voters from opposition political parties, are drawn to as few districts as possible.
Based on the fact that Republicans’ profits this year were already significant cartographic gains. Following the wave of GOP elections in 2010, in the rapid escalation of congressional map-drawing wars, existing maps were largely created by statehouse Republicans. This year, both parties are starting from a very confused map in a zero-sum political environment. With advances in both voter data and software, they have been able to take a more surgical approach to the procedure.
Republicans are wary of an early victory if the country’s political mood changes again over the next year. Democrats believe retaining a majority in their House will be a battle of wits, with a stronger chance of gaining control in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris currently breaks 50-50.
Republicans also argue that if Mr. If Biden’s approval ratings go awry and voters replicate the GOP’s success in this month’s election, there could actually be several new competitive house districts.
Democrats, without boasting, accuse Republicans of fearing a competitive election.
All of this is frightening, said David Paper, former president of the Ohio Democratic Party, on Wednesday. Hearing To discuss a proposed map that would give Republicans 13 of the 15 congressional seats in the state. “Fear of what would happen if we had a real democracy.”
More districts will shift from Democrats to Republicans in the coming weeks. Republican lawmakers in Georgia and Florida will soon begin discussing new maps.
Several other states have completed 2020 maps that enter into existing Republican benefits. Republicans in Alabama and Indiana forced GOP-controlled congressional districts to fill their state Democrats’ pockets in uncompetitive enclaves. In Utah, the new map eliminates a competitive district in Salt Lake City, which the Democrats won in 2018. Republicans have secured Oklahoma City space, while Colorado’s Independent Redistribution Commission has protected the district of Republican and Trump ally, Rep. Lauren Boebert. So much so that her leading Democratic opponent, who had amassed 1.9 million, withdrew from the race to defeat her.
And in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that protects the state’s 23 Republican positions and adds two safe red seats, a year after the party spent $ 22 million to protect unprotected lawmakers.
“Competitive Republican seats are off the board,” said Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, the party’s clearinghouse for new maps.
In one of the few states opposed by Democrats, Illinois will remove two Republican seats from its House of Representatives and add one Democratic seat when Gov. JB Pritzker signs a map approved by the state’s democratically-controlled legislature last month. The party is expected to add seats to the Democratic Column in New York once party lawmakers complete the maps next year, and the Maryland Democrats could expel the only Republican congressman in their state from the district.
Democrats in Nebraska won a competitive district, including Omaha, after initial Republican proposals sought to split the city into two.
Calling the Republicans’ move an “unprecedented usurpation of power,” Kelly Burton, chairman of the National Democratic Redistribution Committee, said the GOP was “not successfully occupying the battlefield” but was “trying diligently and purposefully to remove the competitive space.”
Many other states where Republicans created self-serving districts a decade ago will now have outside commissions or courts to map them out.
Understand how US redistribution works
What is redistribution? It is a redrawing of the boundaries between the Congress and the state assembly districts. This happens every 10 years after the census, to reflect population changes.
Wisconsin Republicans on Thursday passed a congressional plan that would move Democratic seats to certain Republican controls, although Democrat Gov. Tony Evers promised to veto. Michigan and Virginia, whose districts were germinated, have accepted outside commissions to draw new lines. In Pennsylvania, Democratic governors can certainly veto Republican maps.
And it’s not clear what the California Independent Commission will do when it completes the state process later this year.
New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, president of the House Democrats’ campaign branch, said the party still has a way to hold a majority.
“We have a battlefield that we can win; I think we are fighting a lot, “he said in an interview. “So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange.”
Still, Republicans have more opportunities to suppress their advantage. GOP lawmakers in New Hampshire proposed changing the map of Congress, largely unchanged since 1800, to create a Republican seat. In Georgia, Republicans Lucy Macbeth and Caroline Bordox, Democrats who will be taking seats in Atlanta’s adventurous northern suburbs, will be in the same Democratic district as new Republicans.
Officials on both sides have been preparing for a legal battle over the maps for years, with courts ordering a re-drawing of the maps this decade. Lawsuits have already been filed on maps in Oregon, Alabama, North Carolina and Texas.
But the legal landscape has changed since the last redistribution cycle: the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal courts are not the place to bring lawsuits against biased jerrymandering. (Lawsuits claiming racial misconduct under the Right to Vote Act are still an option.)
“Every decade has always been a very fast process in the courts, but this year it’s even more so because four months have been wasted on delayed releases,” said Thomas A. President of the Mexican American, Senz said. Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a group involved in multiple redistribution cases. “The question is, will the courts run out of time and allow legally flawed maps to be used for an election in 2022?”
In states with completed maps, nowhere more than North Carolina represents a strong Republican effort to tilt the scales of redistribution in favor of the party.
Republicans, who control the legislature in North Carolina, are the only state that has been forced by courts to redraw congressional maps twice since 2011 for explicit bias, approving highly germinated districts this month that essentially put the state back on the map. Courts
Despite a nearly 50-50 split in statewide popular vote for president in 2020, the map passed by Republicans favors the GOP in 10 of the state’s 14 districts. Former President Donald J. Trump led the state by 1.3 percentage points. (The current congressional breakdown has eight Republicans and five Democrats, the result of a court-ordered redesign for the 2020 election.)
Map Democrats have three strong blue districts around Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte, as well as a competitive district in the Northeast with a significant black voting population that threatens black Congressman GK Butterfield to lose his seat.
Republicans in the state argued that their redistribution process was “race blind” because they drew maps without looking at demographic data. But the results, critics say, are even worse.
Alison Riggs, executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, said “pretending to be racially neutral and then removing these districts, which are so harmful to black voters, is why we have federal law.” To sue the state. “The process is very broken.”
