How Revenue for Biden’s Social Policy Bill Depends on the I.R.S.

The administration’s ability to raise taxes to cover costs has already been challenged. Mr. Chinchin and other moderate Democrats have opposed efforts to raise taxes on corporations and the richest Americans. As a result, the Biden administration is increasingly relying on the 7 trillion “tax gap” to collect uncollected tax revenue to pay for the wider expansion of childcare, health and climate initiatives.

The proposal to pay an additional $ 80 billion to the IRS over a decade has been fiercely opposed by Republicans, right-wing advocacy groups and banks, who have hinted that a strong tax collection agency would be used as a weapon against conservative and target general taxpayers.

The Biden administration has insisted that audit rates for people earning less than $ 400,000 per year will not increase, but that the country’s vast social security network can only be funded by raising tax revenue to the government.

The big question is: how much money is there to borrow?

A preliminary assessment by the budget office this year suggests that the administration is very optimistic and that those who previously avoided paying taxes will adjust their activities to continue avoiding the IRS.

On Monday, Mr. Swagel suggested that the Biden administration was strongly betting on the idea that more aggressive auditing would deter wealthy individuals and corporations from finding ways to evade taxes. He said such groups could take more aggressive measures to keep their tax bills low, making it harder for the federal government to collect the expected tax revenue through better implementation of the tax code.

“The research material on deterrence is very mixed,” Mr Swagel said, adding that the Biden administration was taking a more optimistic approach.

Mr Harris described the discrepancy as a systematic shortcoming. He said it was “clearly foolish” to say that increasing the implementation capacity of the IRS, which has been declining over the years, would not force taxpayers to comply more. The CBO also predicted that the “return on investment” of paying more to the IRS would decrease over time, but the Treasury did not agree.