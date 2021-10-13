How Rishabh Pant Traped to get MS Dhoni out Delhi Capitals bowler Avesh Khan revealed DC dismissal twice Dhoni before erring in Qualifier 1

In the Indian Premier League, in 2021, Dhoni and Pant faced each other as captains twice in the league stage of the season. However, Pant had to face defeat at the hands of Dhoni in Qualifier One.

Rishabh Pant is a talented cricketer. He has impressed not only with his batting and wicketkeeping, but also with his leadership skills. After giving many examples of his quality as a batsman over the years, Pant is showing that he also has a great cricketing mind that can dismiss big batsmen including someone like MS Dhoni.

Incidentally, it was Avesh Khan who dismissed Dhoni in both the league matches. However, he could not repeat the feat in Qualifier One. Speaking about his duel with Dhoni, Avesh Khan in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo revealed how Pant had conspired to dismiss CSK skipper Dhoni on both the occasions.

Avesh Khan said, ‘When Mahi bhai came in, Rishabh asked me to keep mid on and mid off. He said that even if he (Dhoni) hits you over the head, still there is no problem. You just don’t bowl overpitch balls and bowl only by holding your length.

Avesh said, ‘I did not agree with Pant at first, but then I accepted his point. Dhoni tried to hit the second ball over the top and we got the wicket.

Regarding getting Dhoni’s wicket again, Avesh Khan said, ‘I spoke to Rishabh again. He asked me to bowl on hard lengths from where it is not easy to shoot. I bowled the same ball and he fell victim to the outside edge. I had a talk with Pant before this over.

Avesh said, ‘I told Pant that I would bowl the wide yorker. There was a different plan for Mahi bhai, different for Rayudu bhai. For Jaddu bhai, I wanted to use the long boundary on the leg side, because at that time Jaddu bhai was in good rhythm and could bowl fast deliveries in his side, so I bowled him slower.