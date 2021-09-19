How Russian officials ‘manage’ elections with deceitful tactics

MOSCOW – Russia stages local and national elections like clockwork according to its post-Soviet constitution, but the results are almost always the same: President Vladimir V. A sweeping victory for Putin and the politicians and parties loyal to him.

In parliamentary elections that begin on Friday and run until Sunday, there is no question that his governing United Russia party will win. For the Kremlin, which hopes to garner support for government policies and strengthen its legitimacy, the trick is to win easily while keeping the prospect of a competitive outcome.

Here are several ways the Kremlin tries to create the illusion of democratic choice, while ensuring that it comes out on top.

duplicate candidates

Among the candidates voters will select in a St. Petersburg district are three men named Boris Vishnevsky, of whom only one is a de facto opposition politician.