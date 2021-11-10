How Slowing Down Helped Marathoner Molly Seidel Speed Up

Molly Seidel and John Green made their grand plan on several cups of coffee.

After she left her Boston-based training group in late 2019, Seidel heard from Green, a friend and former training partner, who wanted to know if she needed help planning her workouts. As a person trying to keep his professional running career alive, Green was familiar with the challenges of getting out on his own.

So they met one afternoon at a coffee shop, where Green spent about three hours with Seidel studying her goals and her training records. He wanted to know what kind of workouts she liked and the types of workouts that bothered her. She was coming out of a long series of injuries and Green knew they needed to fix those issues.

“Basically,” Green said, “we talked about everything you can think of.”

Two years later, Seidel, 27, an Olympic bronze medalist and a favorite of spectators at Sunday’s New York City Marathon. One of the most captivating and outspoken personalities in American distance running, Seidel consistently cites Green – now 26 and considered a coaching wonderkind – a key factor in her success.

“John Green,” Seidel said, “is the reason for my marathon career.”

Since completing her surprise podium at the Tokyo Games in August, Seidel has spent three months trying to balance her preparations for New York. Green has settled into his new role as head coach of the Atlanta NYC New York women’s running team, while working with Saddle, who trains alone as a Puma-sponsored athlete.