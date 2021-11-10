How Slowing Down Helped Marathoner Molly Seidel Speed Up
Molly Seidel and John Green made their grand plan on several cups of coffee.
After she left her Boston-based training group in late 2019, Seidel heard from Green, a friend and former training partner, who wanted to know if she needed help planning her workouts. As a person trying to keep his professional running career alive, Green was familiar with the challenges of getting out on his own.
So they met one afternoon at a coffee shop, where Green spent about three hours with Seidel studying her goals and her training records. He wanted to know what kind of workouts she liked and the types of workouts that bothered her. She was coming out of a long series of injuries and Green knew they needed to fix those issues.
“Basically,” Green said, “we talked about everything you can think of.”
Two years later, Seidel, 27, an Olympic bronze medalist and a favorite of spectators at Sunday’s New York City Marathon. One of the most captivating and outspoken personalities in American distance running, Seidel consistently cites Green – now 26 and considered a coaching wonderkind – a key factor in her success.
“John Green,” Seidel said, “is the reason for my marathon career.”
Since completing her surprise podium at the Tokyo Games in August, Seidel has spent three months trying to balance her preparations for New York. Green has settled into his new role as head coach of the Atlanta NYC New York women’s running team, while working with Saddle, who trains alone as a Puma-sponsored athlete.
“You have to see how we work together as a partnership,” Seidel said. “We’ve been able to support each other because we’ve grown up exploring this whole thing.”
Seedel and Green knew each other as college athletes – Green was the Big East Conference champion at Georgetown, while Seedel was one of the most decorated runners in the country at Notre Dame – before they became close friends as colleagues at the Freedom Track Club in Boston. The duo left the team in 2019.
“It simply came to our notice then.
When they started working together, one of the first things Green did was to get rid of the fast workouts that hurt Seidel. Green said the idea was to avoid training faster than a 5-kilometer race. High volume, however, was never a problem for her, and that was her primary focus before the US Olympic marathon tests in February 2020.
Green said, “Where it’s great, it’s giving easy mileage and a lot of easy mileage. Like, 100-miles a week is really easy and natural for her.
Yet Green encouraged Seidel to be honest with him about her pain and suffering. She’s almost too hard for her own good, he said.
Green said, “Molly won’t tell me something hurts, as long as she thinks I need to know. “Her ‘3’ on the pain scale is like ‘9’ for everyone else.”
Both met their expectations for marathon trials, and for good reason: Seidel never ran a marathon. A more realistic goal was to use her marathon training as a basis for aerobic fitness before the US Olympic track and field trials later that summer. “Our ultimate goal is to set it for 10,000 meters,” Green said.
The marathon tests were conducted in Atlanta, where Green wanted to make sure he could follow Seidel’s progress in the course. So he ran to Craigslist, identified people in the area who were selling used bicycles, and asked if they were willing to rent them for the day. Green got a lot of “no”, he said, before finding a slightly less suspicious gentleman.
“He wanted to know how to get his bike back,” Green said, “so I wrote him a small contract and sent him a photo of my license.”
It turned out to be one of the best $ 30 investments ever made: Seedel finished second in the US team for one of the three.
In the wake of Seidel’s victory in Atlanta, neither she nor Green embarked on a rocket ship for fame and future. The onset of the epidemic has delayed the Olympics by a year. Seidel, who met as a midwife and barrister before the tests were completed, added another job to her resume: work for Instagram. Green, meanwhile, had decided to retire from pro-running for a full-time coaching job, but his timing was dire: no one was hiring. So he helped out at his parents’ hardware store outside of Boston.
“So many hand sanitizers,” he said.
As the Olympics became clearer, Green was not sure if he would be able to watch the saddle race in person due to the accompanying protocol. Thanks to some ingenuity and luck, Green found his way to a marathon course in Sapporo, Japan, about 500 miles north of Tokyo, when he tracked Seedel’s splits and flew through his cellphone’s data plan.
The New York City Marathon returns for the 50th run
As a happy return, about 30,000 competitors traveled 26.2 miles in five boroughs. Here’s how the day unfolded.
Green had placed herself at the bottle station and as she made the last loop of the circuit he shouted “Rule 5!” To her, which was originally the code for: Be tough! It originated from a cycling book that Seidel had read, and it resonated with her through all her training and her return.
In the scorching heat, Seidel became the first American woman to win a medal in the Olympic marathon since 2004. “I’m still not sure if Seidel understands the importance of her success,” Green said. “And maybe she’ll never do it,” he said.
In recent weeks, Seidel has mentioned some of the mental and physical challenges of her business. But she often thinks back to the old days, when she was serving coffee and her instructor was working in a hardware store, and she tries to process everything.
“The whole decision to run a marathon was between the two of us,” Seidel said, “and it’s fun to see how it’s progressing.”
#Slowing #Helped #Marathoner #Molly #Seidel #Speed
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.