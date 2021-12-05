How Stephanie Murphy, a Holdout on Biden’s Agenda, Helped Salvage It



Once Mr. Biden hung up the phone, delegates reached out to Joe Negus, a Colorado Democrat and member of the leadership, Ms. Murphy, and moderate legislators to discuss the details of the statement. He was soon on his way to Ms. Murphy’s office, along with some colleagues, including California representative Jimmy Gomez, who had previously been tapped by Ms. Pelosi for negotiations; New York Representative Mondire Jones, a newcomer; And Mr. Poken, a former head of the Progressive Caucus who once accused some middle-class people of child abuse during heated debates over border aid.

After weeks of polarized meetings held separately between the middle and progressive at the White House, it was only a matter of time before the groups met. Lawmakers brushed off a laptop in Ms. Murphy’s office to edit what would be a 123-word statement, arguing over the semantics, to the minute difference between words like “vote” and “support.” He debated whether to set a specific date for voting in the week of November 15 to reassure progressives that the Social Policy Bill would not linger too long.

“We act as enemies and we don’t – before we should have talked well,” said Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat from New York and a close friend of Ms. Murphy. “It simply came to our notice then.

Ms. Pelosi, who had tarnished her own image by approving both pieces of the law, watched the discussion from afar, filling the legislators’ voice mailboxes with harsh messages advising them to stand behind the infrastructure bill and getting updates from loyalists. They went in and out of private meetings.

As the day wore on, shuttle diplomacy gained momentum. At one point, Rep. Sarah Jacobs, a novice Democrat from California, took off her shoes to run through the marble hallway, carrying messages between leaders and delegates trapped in the Longworth House office building across the street. And finally, the joint statement – released from personal Twitter accounts – was enough to secure the votes needed to pass the Infrastructure Bill the next morning and for social policy measures before Thanksgiving.

For MPs who help broker the deal – many of whom are seen as potential candidates to lead the party in the years to come – it is a testament to their ability to divide within themselves and sometimes remind them that the best solutions come from them. At the bottom.

“Going forward,” Ms. Rice said, “it would be hard for rank-and-file members not to be heard.”

Katie Edmundson Contributed to the report.