How ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Raises Cousin Greg

The big man had come to Little Island.

One Friday morning last month, Nicholas Braun swung his six-foot, seven-inch self across a bridge over the Hudson River and this man-made floating park has fascinated him since it opened in the spring. Or as he put it, “I’ve seen this place a lot from the highway, but it never seems to be the moment to go.”

He wandered its landscapes and worked his way up and down its topography. He spent a few moments admiring the hypnotic rotations of a giant spinning disc (“Oh, that made me dizzy in five seconds,” he said) and briefly listening to a slightly repetitive band play in an amphitheater. (“They could have used a few more songs”). He eagerly discovered a cavernous tunnel leading to the restroom.

Overall, he brought a new perspective on the value of public space. “Looks like there should be a mini-golf course here, right?” he said.

When you’re in Braun’s company, everything he says, in his hasty and naturally effortless delivery, can sound funny. It can feel like he just has an unnatural tendency to get himself into weirdly comic situations.