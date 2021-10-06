How ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Raises Cousin Greg
The big man had come to Little Island.
One Friday morning last month, Nicholas Braun swung his six-foot, seven-inch self across a bridge over the Hudson River and this man-made floating park has fascinated him since it opened in the spring. Or as he put it, “I’ve seen this place a lot from the highway, but it never seems to be the moment to go.”
He wandered its landscapes and worked his way up and down its topography. He spent a few moments admiring the hypnotic rotations of a giant spinning disc (“Oh, that made me dizzy in five seconds,” he said) and briefly listening to a slightly repetitive band play in an amphitheater. (“They could have used a few more songs”). He eagerly discovered a cavernous tunnel leading to the restroom.
Overall, he brought a new perspective on the value of public space. “Looks like there should be a mini-golf course here, right?” he said.
When you’re in Braun’s company, everything he says, in his hasty and naturally effortless delivery, can sound funny. It can feel like he just has an unnatural tendency to get himself into weirdly comic situations.
Those reactions may also have been the result of an automatic tendency to associate this 33-year-old actor with his breakout role as Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession”, a helpless second-tier character if Braun hadn’t helped. could end. Elevate him as a first-class buff on that cutthroat comedy-drama. In just two seasons, Braun has slipped seamlessly and self-consciously into Greg’s messy fish-out-of-water rhythm, whether by excused misspellings of his name or through a U.S. Senate hearing. You are stammering your way.
But the real life Braun is by no means cousin Greg. He is a man with routine problems and fanciful ambitions, who is troubled by a leaky pipe in his apartment, hopes for a long-term romantic relationship and considers himself lucky, having spent more than 20 years as a working actor. Afterwards, part in a hit show to find herself with a popular.
He also sympathizes with Greg’s overly amusing flaws and is optimistic that the character may someday transcend his limits—perhaps during the upcoming third season of “Succession,” which begins next Sunday.
“I think there’s an intelligence beneath it, but it’s suppressed by everything else — being afraid to talk in a room full of important people,” Braun said. “But when he gets a chance, I think he has a good performance going forward.”
If there’s any point where Braun is totally in sync with Greg, it’s in telling the story of someone who suddenly and surprisingly finds himself exactly where he’s always wanted to be, and this Determined to make the most of the opportunity.
“There’s Greg trying out that’s really cute and fun for me to play,” Braun said. “One tries and usually fails – but sometimes not, and it keeps working for him, works slowly.”
Braun had recently finished shooting the new “Succession” season in Tuscany, then traveled to Europe with some acquaintances in the coming days. (As Braun explained, “These two guys were road-tripping and I was like, can I join your little Yaris?”)
He rested in an old hotel in Genoa and gambled in Monte Carlo, where plastic barriers set him apart from other fun-goers, to his mild dismay. “I think blackjack is best when you’re talking to each other and self-deprecating about losing money together,” Braun said.
Certain events have played a significant role in his career. Braun grew up in New York and Connecticut, and his parents divorced when he was five years old. Having been given to him as a gift by his father after attending acting classes, he encouraged the reluctant young Nicholas to follow him in the craft.
“I would see him every other weekend, and he would put me in a chair and we would do these Meisner repetition exercises together,” Braun said. “They were so frustrated. I hated them. A father and son in a repeat fight — that’s really crazy to think about.”
“Barack Obama only spent two years there,” Brawn said with a smile. “Worked for him.”
When a copy of the pilot script for “Succession” came to him a few years ago, Braun found himself a little baffled by some of the intense repartee being thrown at him by Logan Roy, the fictional media mogul played by Brian Cox.
“There’s all these things about ‘bid boost’ that I didn’t understand how it fits in,” Braun recalled. “Is this a business show?” But when he read one of his first scenes as interloping, disqualified Gregory Hirsch, in which he was dressed in a dog costume at a theme park and thrown through his eye-hole, Braun. Said, “I understand the piece of it.”
The character was “the guy in the room who doesn’t get it, who” Wants to get it, and wants to be there,” he said. “Greg was very easy to get into, you know, thought patterns.”
When Braun arrived to audition with “Succession” producer Jesse Armstrong and Adam McKay, an executive producer who directed the pilot episode, he was an immediate standout.
“His height is just unarmed,” said Academy Award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker McKay. “I’m six-foot-five, so usually when I meet people who are taller than me, they’re athletes. Meeting someone who was six-foot-seven and they have that kind of humor There is neurosis, was really unusual.”
After Braun read pages of the script and engaged in some improvised conversation, the “Succession” team was convinced he had Greg.
Armstrong said the character was conceived as someone who would share the audience’s disorientation in the world of Royce—a member of the family who nonetheless easily fit into it—but that Braun’s portrayal was something else. Has been made.
Armstrong said, “You have a selfish impulse, as a writer, that you’re going to save me.” “And Nick does it. You’re going to get stuff that’s going to lie there, idle, and you’re going to make it funny. Sometimes, you think, oh, he’ll eat it — I’ll make it silver I want to serve it on a plate because he is going to love it.
Braun has feasted on scenes such as Greg’s vague Senate testimony, for which the actor was given several pages of dialogue the night before filming. “Jesse was like, instead of coming back in a few weeks, would you be game to do this tomorrow?” Braun remembered. “I was like, put me in — if I even get 80 percent of the scene, it’ll work.”
McFadden explains that Tom, who is married to Logan Roy’s daughter, Shiva (Sarah Snook), has even less claim to legitimacy than Greg, who is at least related to the family by blood. So, McFadden said, “Tom is one of the few people who find Greg too dangerous.”
McFadden said there is no clear secret to his alchemy with Braun. “Sometimes we will think and talk and ponder a lot,” he said. “And sometimes it will just come down to Take 1 and that’s what they’re used to.”
Braun said that there is certainly some part of his true self in Greg, though perhaps not as much as the audience might think. “I pick up on a bunch of symptoms that I’m trying too hard or feeling uncomfortable in a room, or wanting to speak but I’m not quite allowed, so it comes across in a weird way,” They said.
“Maybe I’m attracted to roles that feel therapeutic,” he continued. “I look at these parts of myself and ask, why do I do this? How do I enhance this in a fun way?”
Referring to a scene where Greg prepares himself for a possible act of corporate espionage, Braun playfully said, “I’m not talking into a recorder in a bathroom, checking it because I’m on someone. I’m going rat Not there Did it, but I could see myself doing it in the right position.”
While there seems to be a pretty sensible ceiling on how far Greg can go on “Succession,” Armstrong hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility that the character may someday find himself in Logan Roy’s seat.
“I don’t want to destroy the fun of considering all the candidates,” he said. “Greg has a long way to go. He often gets what he wants, through a mix of deceit and sincerity. I leave it to other people to decide whether or not he’s a real succession candidate.”
Meanwhile, Braun is still adapting to the awkward celebrity status that his character has afforded him. He can’t completely escape the fanbase that Greg has cultivated, but he tries not to let praise and memes infiltrate his performance.
“You don’t want to think, is this a memorable moment?” he said.
He has been spreading his legs in other projects, such as the comic caper “Zola”, which cast him as the hopelessly devoted lover of an impulsive stripper played by Riley Keough, and he played the older male suitor in the upcoming film Grown a beard to play the role. Adaptation of Kristen Roupenian’s short story “Cat Person”. (“I didn’t even know I could,” he said of his new facial hair. “I was like, ‘I can do this.'”)
Braun said he is also working on writing his own, including a “quite personal” project that he described as a “relationship injury”. If he “became fascinated by romance and attracted to another human being,” he said it’s because “I haven’t been in a relationship for really long.”
“I yearn for it and yet I am incapable of it,” he said. “I go towards it and then I hit a wall where I’m like, I can’t go any further in this. I have to get out.”
Before you start feeling too bad for the tall, single star of a popular TV series, Braun said with more gusto, “I’m sure it will happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, folks. It’s fun to meet and see what works.”
Looking back on his family history, Braun said it was too soon for him to throw in the towel. “My dad had me at 48,” he said. He said that they reached a better understanding of each other when they could finally have adult conversations together. “That was only in the last year, about eight months ago,” he said.
Perhaps reacting to the questionable expression on his interviewer’s face, Braun promptly amended his answer. “No, no, no, no, I’m just kidding,” he said.
Life had once again shown that, under the right circumstances and with the right changes, he could force anyone to speak his mind. “I’m in a good deadpan zone,” he said.
