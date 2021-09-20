How Tax Giants Write Their Rules

Despite their name, stablecoins can falter dangerously. Washington officials are concerned that the firms issuing these cryptocurrencies do not have sufficient reserves. If a large number of stablecoin holders want to convert their tokens at once, this could lead to a sort of modern bank. The use of stablecoins has grown so explosively over the past year, in a market worth more than $120 billion shortly before virtual non-existence, that regulators are increasingly panicked. The issuer of the most popular stablecoin, Tether, this year settled an investigation with the Attorney General of New York over financial mismanagement.

Are stablecoins a threat to the wider financial system? Federal regulators fear that without swift action and strict monitoring of this corner of the crypto world, they might. In a report due out this fall, the Treasury Department may direct the Financial Stability Oversight Council to review whether such a cryptocurrency, or its issuers, should be considered “systemically significant.” The designation would allow it to address issues beyond the levels reserved for strict federal regulation, such as consumer and data security, technological resilience and financial crime prevention. As it stands, stablecoins are moderately regulated through a patchwork of state banking and money transmission regulations.

Stablecoins are vital to the continued development of crypto. They see a growing number of trading, lending and lending services on crypto exchanges as well as alternative financial services on the blockchain as the future of payments. Stablecoins can also function as a government-issued digital dollar, which is under consideration by the Fed. Fed Chairman Jay Powell has suggested that a US central bank digital currency could undermine the entire cryptocurrency sector. “I think that’s one of the strong arguments in favor of it,” he told Congress.

“Failing to raise the credit limit will result in widespread economic catastrophe.”

–Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, In One Op-Ed for the Wall Street Journal Urged Congress to act as America nears its borrowing limit. Yellen noted that lawmakers have changed the country’s debt limit nearly 80 times since 1960, and argued that they would have to do so again in the next few weeks, or that “the federal government would be unable to pay its bills.” “

coming week

A Call on Booster Shots: Last month, President Biden announced plans earlier this week to offer a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to most Americans. But the plan was in flux as scientists debated whether booster shots were necessary. On Friday, FDA advisors unanimously recommended limiting booster shots to Pfizer vaccine recipients who are 65 or older or at high risk of severe COVID infection. Although the FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisors, it usually does. The agency may take a decision in the coming days.