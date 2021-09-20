How Tax Giants Write Their Rules
tax time
There is a well-oiled revolving door between the largest accounting firms in the US and the Treasury Department, report The Times’s Jesse Drucker and Danny Hakim. The cycling of professionals between the public and private sectors is nothing new, but the ability of the biggest tax advisors to embed their employees inside the government’s most important tax policy jobs has largely escaped public scrutiny.
Here’s how it works:
-
Executives from the largest accounting firms encourage their top tax attorneys to work for the Treasury.
-
While at the Treasury, these legal professionals help write rules—such as allowing a restaurant to claim tax breaks for manufacturers claiming they were “manufacturing” cheesecake slices from whole cheesecakes. – which allows their former corporate clients to reduce their tax bills. .
-
The same professionals, sometimes months after helping to write the new rules, welcome their former employers to more senior positions with higher pay.
By numbers: During the last four presidential administrations, there have been at least 35 people, including five of the last six heads of the Treasury’s Tax Policy Office, who left jobs at a top accounting firm to take tax policy positions in government, only to return. to their previous employers at a later date. According to public records reviewed by The Times and interviews with current and former government and industry executives, nearly half of the returning individuals were partnered, a position that could pay as much as $1 million a year. Is.
Government agencies rely on private sector expertise To understand the real-world implications of the tax code. Federal regulations prohibit government officials from acting on many matters in which they have a financial interest, such as having an unwritten agreement to return to their former firm.
(Accounting firms aren’t the only ones taking advantage of Washington’s revolving door. As DealBook recently reported, crypto firms are aggressively hiring former regulators to bolster their lobbying operations. )
Deloitte, PwC, RSM and other accounting firms declined to comment on the Times investigation. Eric Sloan, a former senior tax attorney at Deloitte, said he saw nothing wrong with telling junior employees that working in government would bring them a huge financial reward when they return to private practice. Tax professionals may also want to get involved in the government to make changes they truly believe are in the public interest.
The back-and-forth arrangement of the accounting industry yields results. The taxes that corporations pay as a percentage of GDP have been shrinking over the years. That share now sits near a 50-year low, and some former industry veterans say personnel flows between the private and public sectors have played a role.
“The administration of law is complex, and corporate America distributes huge salaries to revolving-door experts to give them the edge,” Jeff Hauser of the Revolving Door Project, part of the liberal-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research, told DealBook. . Paying government officials more will slow the door, he said: “The public is best when government employees see the public interest and their personal interest alike.”
Read full article about how accounting giants create favorable tax rules.
What’s going on over here
Global markets shudder as Evergrande, a heavily indebted Chinese property developer, faces deadlines. The beleaguered company owes $300 billion to creditors, including thousands of its own employees, making it China’s most indebted company. With some interest payments due this week, fears are strong that a default could ripple through the financial system.
President Biden launches global vaccination campaign. He will use this week’s UN General Assembly meeting to urge other countries to distribute doses of coronavirus vaccines to countries in dire need. Separately, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their coronavirus shots have been shown to be safe and effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Facebook responds to allegations that it has failed to address the ill effects of its platform. In a blog post in response to The Wall Street Journal’s series about the tech giant’s shortcomings, Facebook’s head of public affairs, Nick Clegg, explained that the company itself had produced research that helped others take the social network more seriously. was allowed to view. Clegg said Facebook understands its “significant responsibility”.
Nabisco employees end a week long strike. The union, which represents snack maker employees in five states, said over the weekend that members had overwhelmingly approved of a new four-year contract. The agreement includes an hourly wage increase and a higher company match for pension contributions.
Streaming services win at the Emmys. Netflix won two top awards, with “The Crown” taking home the Best Drama award and chess-prodigy Odyssey “The Queen’s Gambit” claiming the Best Limited Series title. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won the Best Comedy Series award.
The irony of stable coins
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to assets such as gold or the dollar, which is meant to make them less volatile. Stablecoins may also be the most ironic innovation in the crypto industry in the eyes of regulators in Washington. But they are no laughing matter.
Despite their name, stablecoins can falter dangerously. Washington officials are concerned that the firms issuing these cryptocurrencies do not have sufficient reserves. If a large number of stablecoin holders want to convert their tokens at once, this could lead to a sort of modern bank. The use of stablecoins has grown so explosively over the past year, in a market worth more than $120 billion shortly before virtual non-existence, that regulators are increasingly panicked. The issuer of the most popular stablecoin, Tether, this year settled an investigation with the Attorney General of New York over financial mismanagement.
business and economy
Are stablecoins a threat to the wider financial system? Federal regulators fear that without swift action and strict monitoring of this corner of the crypto world, they might. In a report due out this fall, the Treasury Department may direct the Financial Stability Oversight Council to review whether such a cryptocurrency, or its issuers, should be considered “systemically significant.” The designation would allow it to address issues beyond the levels reserved for strict federal regulation, such as consumer and data security, technological resilience and financial crime prevention. As it stands, stablecoins are moderately regulated through a patchwork of state banking and money transmission regulations.
Stablecoins are vital to the continued development of crypto. They see a growing number of trading, lending and lending services on crypto exchanges as well as alternative financial services on the blockchain as the future of payments. Stablecoins can also function as a government-issued digital dollar, which is under consideration by the Fed. Fed Chairman Jay Powell has suggested that a US central bank digital currency could undermine the entire cryptocurrency sector. “I think that’s one of the strong arguments in favor of it,” he told Congress.
“Failing to raise the credit limit will result in widespread economic catastrophe.”
–Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, In One Op-Ed for the Wall Street Journal Urged Congress to act as America nears its borrowing limit. Yellen noted that lawmakers have changed the country’s debt limit nearly 80 times since 1960, and argued that they would have to do so again in the next few weeks, or that “the federal government would be unable to pay its bills.” “
coming week
A Call on Booster Shots: Last month, President Biden announced plans earlier this week to offer a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to most Americans. But the plan was in flux as scientists debated whether booster shots were necessary. On Friday, FDA advisors unanimously recommended limiting booster shots to Pfizer vaccine recipients who are 65 or older or at high risk of severe COVID infection. Although the FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisors, it usually does. The agency may take a decision in the coming days.
Taper Talk: The Fed gathers this week to discuss monetary policy, and that meeting could be an important one. Many economists expect the central bank to reveal details about how and when it plans to launch its bond-buying program, one of several policies designed to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. Is. The Fed will also release new economic projections, indicating how and how soon it expects high inflation to subside.
Unanswered Question: After a streak of record highs, the stock market has been looking more uncertain of late. This, understandably, is likely to be answered in the coming weeks, including whether the Fed will begin to withdraw its economic support and whether Congress will raise the federal borrowing limit, not to mention wait for the final details of infrastructure spending. The package – and how it will be funded.
From Times Machine: On this day 148 years ago, The Times reported that “Wall Street was the liveliest place in New York” as the early days known as the Financial Panic of 1873 took hold. The New York Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading for the first time in its history, and the crash triggered a depression that lasted six years.
read speed
deal
-
The tech giant is on an acquisition spree this year, spending at least $264 billion buying smaller rivals. (FT)
-
SoftBank and Tencent joined an investment round for Indian used car vendor Cars24, which doubled its valuation to $2 billion in less than a year. (FT)
-
US companies have sold a record $786 billion in junk-rated bonds and loans so far this year. (WSJ)
-
Hong Kong’s Stock Exchange is inviting SPACs, but its rules for listing blank-check vehicles are much stricter than in other places. (bloomberg)
Policy
-
Elon Musk pledged $50 million (in a tweet, naturally) to a fund-raiser associated with the Inspire 4 mission, which took four civilians into space. The head of SpaceX also mocked President Biden for not acknowledging his firm’s successful mission. (CNN, CNBC)
-
The US transportation regulator is concerned that Tesla may be pushing self-driving software updates before they can fix basic safety issues. (WSJ)
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to pressure Jeff Bezos over Amazon’s tax payments during his visit to New York. (Guardian)
-
Economists have warned that rising natural gas prices will lead to inflation across the US and Europe. (WSJ, FT)
-
Climate-focused investment funds could undermine the fight against global warming. (FT)
the best of the rest
-
The designer of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” dress owes taxes. (NY Post)
-
Pandemic supply chain problems are hurting the most vulnerable communities by disrupting food banks and clothing drives. (NYT)
-
The parent company of TikTok is introducing a usage limit of 40 minutes per day for Chinese children under the age of 14. (WSJ)
-
Meeting the goals of hiring working-class employees requires asking delicate questions and interpreting the answers carefully. (Bloomberg opinion)
-
“How Car Rentals Explain the Economy of 2021” (NYT)
We need your feedback! Please email your thoughts and suggestions to [email protected]
#Tax #Giants #Write #Rules
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.