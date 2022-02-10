How Team USA Came Back and Won the Olympics – Gadget Clock



No gold medal after 72 hours in Beijing had Team USA fans grabbing the controls and getting ready to press their thumb on the proverbial panic button earlier this week.

As the saying goes, patience is a virtue.

How did the next 72 hours play out? Let’s just say crisis averted.

Lindsey Jacobellis started the gold-medal winning party when she became the oldest American woman to place at any Winter Games in the snowboard cross final.

Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim added to America’s gold medal count a day later with wins in the men’s free skate program and the women’s halfpipe, respectively.

If wins from two of Team USA’s biggest names weren’t enough, fans in the United States woke up to a fourth gold medal victory to celebrate in the first-ever mixed team aerials competition.

What gold medals has Team USA won so far in 2022?

Team USA has won four gold medals total at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The four goals breakdown as follows: Two golds in snowboarding, one gold in figure skating and one freestyle skiing.

Where will Team USA’s next gold medal come from?

Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin are up Thursday night, and give the Americans opportunity to gold in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe and the women’s super-G, respectively.

After a fall on his first run on Tuesday, Shaun White’s solid second run earned him a spot in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final.

What place is Team USA at in the 2022 Olympics?

America sits in fifth place at the Winter Olympics with 10 medals overall.

Here’s an updated look at the overall medal count at the 2022 Winter Olympics through six days:





With four gold medals, Team USA only sits behind Germany (6) and Norway (5) in the gold medal race.

The United States’ four goal medals in Beijing are tied with the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden through six days of competition.