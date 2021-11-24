How the $4 Trillion Flood of Covid Relief Is Funding the Future



Infrastructure, So conjuring It creates images of pits and rusty water pipes, often overlooked; Politicians will be more concerned with cutting the ribbon than maintaining the system. Paradoxically, this means that the big leap in American infrastructure often comes from moments of great scarcity: the bigger the crisis, the greater the potential investment. The Great Depression led to a new agreement, which established the Federal Housing Administration and brought electricity to rural areas of the United States; The Great Recession led to the U.S. Recovery and Reconstruction Act, which directly funded the improvement of 2,700 bridges and 42,000 miles of roads.

In the 1930s, the modernization of the country was electricity. In 2020, that means broadband. Todd Schmidt, an associate professor of applied economics and management at Cornell University, says, “Our economy is evolving and changing, and it’s really important to think about broadband in the space of infrastructure.” The digital divide is sharp in the United States: Census Bureau data show that broadband access is concentrated in cities and northeast, Florida and the West Coast. In rural areas and in the South, West and Midwest, very few Americans have access. In the south, broadband subscription rates are 55 percent or lower in 111 counties. This division often occurs in a single state: in Virginia County, adjacent to Washington and Richmond, 85 percent of households have broadband; In the counties in the center of the state, less than 65 percent of households are subscribers. According to BroadbandNow’s research, the majority of Alaskan counties have zero broadband access; In Mississippi and West Virginia, less than 60 percent of households have broadband access. A 2019 Arizona State University study found that nearly one in five tribal reservation residents do not have Internet access at home.

This was all true before the epidemic, but when Americans were suddenly forced to work, learn, socialize, and access online medical care, the inequality of access became so obvious – so clear that legislators had no choice but to address it. The CARE Act opened a small tap by allocating $ 100 million as a grant for broadband in rural areas. In December 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act established more than $ 1.5 billion in broadband grants, including nearly $ 1 billion for the tribes facing the worst Internet access in the country. The U.S. Rescue Plan included $ 20.4 billion for broadband access alone, and gave states and territories $ 388 billion in flexible funds that could be used for broadband. Across the country, the money is already building projects to address digital inequality: satellite connectivity for remote Alaskan tribes, a grant program in rural Colorado, a last-mile broadband deployment program in Virginia, installation of fiber cables in Arizona, and improved external connectivity. Georgia.

The $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law on November 15, will enable states to raise covid-related funds. The CARE Act and the ARP kept locals and companies moving forward rather than falling behind in times of epidemics; The infrastructure bill, which includes $ 312 billion for transportation, $ 65 billion for broadband and $ 108 billion for electrical grids, takes an extra big step in that direction. But no source of funding includes the long-term investment required for sustainable development.

Take the broadband build-out as a prime example: Of the $ 65 billion allocated for broadband in the recent infrastructure bill, the bulk – $ 45 billion – is for broadband installation, compared to चालू 17 billion for current access and grants. “We’re going to invest heavily in infrastructure and capital costs to build this system, but then we need to provide some subsidized funding each year to keep it long-term,” says Schmidt. “If you could build it, and then it would work and everyone would get broadband, and in five years everyone would be bankrupt, what would we solve?” Billions of federal funding can create access to broadband, but it does not guarantee sustainability, which is especially important for rural broadband access that the law seeks to address. Schmidt studies broadband penetration in areas of New York with less than 10 members per mile, where providing services is usually not profitable.

“We can recognize that broadband access is in the public interest – to educate our children, to access healthcare, to expand business opportunities – to be a safe haven for government support to fund the operations of those programs,” he says. . “But I think it’s hard to tell this story.”

Charlie Lock Is a writer, editor and storyteller who often works on New York Times articles for young children. Christopher Payne Is a photographer who specializes in architecture and the American industry. He has documented a number of industrial processes for the magazine, including one of the last pencil factories in the United States, Martin Guitar, and The Times’ own printing plant.