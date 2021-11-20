How the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse Shows the Burden for the Prosecution in Self-Defense Cases

For many Americans, the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhaus on Friday from all charges proves to be an innocent, though not heroic, well-meaning teenager. For others, it was a brutal disappointment, further evidence that courts allow white men to pass for their actions.

But it was not surprising for jurists. Mr Rittenhaus once claimed he had acted in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, in a stampede following a shooting by a black man in Kenosha, Wis.

“When people see this and feel frustrated, they don’t realize how much the prosecutor’s burden is,” said Cecilia Klingel, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin. “Getting out in self-defense was the real battle.”

The acquittal refers to the extensive berths given to defendants by the legal system who say they acted out of fear, even if other people around them were intimidated.