How the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse Shows the Burden for the Prosecution in Self-Defense Cases
For many Americans, the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhaus on Friday from all charges proves to be an innocent, though not heroic, well-meaning teenager. For others, it was a brutal disappointment, further evidence that courts allow white men to pass for their actions.
But it was not surprising for jurists. Mr Rittenhaus once claimed he had acted in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, in a stampede following a shooting by a black man in Kenosha, Wis.
“When people see this and feel frustrated, they don’t realize how much the prosecutor’s burden is,” said Cecilia Klingel, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin. “Getting out in self-defense was the real battle.”
The acquittal refers to the extensive berths given to defendants by the legal system who say they acted out of fear, even if other people around them were intimidated.
Wisconsin’s rules for self-defense are good in the national mainstream. If people have a reasonable belief that they are at risk of death or major bodily harm, they can use lethal force. Many states say anyone who incites violence or acts illegally is relinquishing his or her right to self-defense, but Wisconsin allows it “if it has eliminated all other reasonable means to avoid death or major bodily harm or otherwise.”
The state does not have a fully-fledged “stand by your side” law that exists in at least 30 states, but those who feel threatened have no obligation to withdraw if possible.
Such rules can be flammable when opposed to the state’s Open Carry Act, which allows for litigation-like situations where numerous strangers were armed and took it upon themselves to maintain order.
Self-defense laws generally do not require a person to make a good decision and only tend to consider moments of violence, whether the person has voluntarily entered into a turbulent situation or contributed to anarchy.
“Do you see the choice to go to the battlefield, armed with a weapon that will scare many people?” Mr Rittenhaus is speaking, said Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Duke University School of Law. “You can’t say he doesn’t have the right to do that because of the state of the gun law.”
Similarly, despite the fact that the three men in the case for the murder of Ahmed Arberry in Georgia chased him out of the suburbs, they are claiming self-defense because, they say, Mr. Arberry tried to gain control of the shotgun he had.
Gun laws have generally become more permitted – open carry is now legal in almost every state, to one degree or another. Gun purchases have risen, and the Supreme Court appears ready to meet New York State’s handgun permit requirements in the Second Amendment case.
“We have a country where guns are scattered everywhere and the law doesn’t say much about where and when one can keep a gun and show it,” said Mr Buell. There is a situation where the law of self-defense cannot really be handled. “
The standard of reasonable fear for self-defense has given rise to concern that the same racial prejudice pervades the justice system. The mountain of social science research shows that black people, especially men, are more likely to be seen as dangerous.
“The message from this case is to shoot first, then ask questions,” said Kami Chavis, director of the Criminal Justice Program at Wake Forest Law. She added, “If we changed race, age, victim, if we changed some of these dynamics, we could have got different results.”
Mr Rittenhaus, carrying a military-style assault rifle to his chest in downtown Kenosha, said he wanted to protect property and volunteer as a doctor, even though he was only 17 and not a certified EMT.
He was chased by a man named Joseph Rosenbaum during the unrest, whom Mr Rittenhaus said feared his gun would come under control. Mr Rittenhaus shot and killed him. According to the evidence presented at the time of the trial, members of the mob perceived Mr. Rittenhouse as a dangerous assailant.
Anthony Huber used a skateboard as a weapon against him. Mr Rittenhaus shot and killed a third man, Gege Grosscrutz, who pulled out a handgun before confronting him. Mr Rittenhaus stabbed him in the arm.
Even assuming the intentions of everyone involved were the best, it would be difficult for defenders to tell the attackers. A police officer testified that so many armed men were roaming the area that they had nothing to do with the shooting when Mr Rittenhouse approached.
The jury was not asked whether Mr. Rittenhaus was at fault for bringing the gun in the unstable situation. The only firearms charge against Mr. Rittenhaus – carrying a dangerous weapon under the age of 18 – was dropped at 11 p.m. The judge agreed with the defense argument that the law makes exceptions for long guns, a general provision that allows teens to hunt. The law was written at a time when military-style assault rifles were not widely available.
Since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., In which the gunman was 19 years old, Florida, California and Vermont have raised the age for long gun purchases to 21 in 2018, and the state of Washington has done the same for semiautomatic rifles.
Last year, a Gallup poll showed support for increased gun regulation after the Parkland shooting, a coronavirus (epidemic) spread across the country (or across the continent) and a decline in violent crime. Still, a healthy majority of Americans support stricter gun laws.
“What happened in Kenosha is not a fluke,” said Nick Suplina, senior vice president of law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety. “This is the logical consequence of the state and federal legislation written by the NRA and its continued unopposed for decades.”
For many who pursued the lawsuit, especially the political left, the ruling raises serious questions about the scope of self-defense laws. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Vis. He described the verdict as “very disturbing” and expressed concern about the message he had sent.
“Unfortunately, this will perpetuate distrust in the judiciary and make gun violence even more common,” Ms. Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Allowing vigilance to be masked as self-defense is a terrible example.”
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jenin Geske, who now teaches at Marquette University Law School, said the trial was an example in which many people’s opinions on what is morally acceptable clashed with the jury’s explanation of the law.
“I, too, share the opinion that if he had not brought the gun to Kenosha that day and had only brought his medical bag, we probably would not have died,” Ms. Geske said.
Ms Geske said she believed the magistrate could have reached a guilty verdict defensively. For example, they may have decided that Mr. Rittenhouse’s fear of death or major bodily harm was not justified in this situation.
“It’s difficult, because most of the victims were approaching Rittenhouse at some point,” said Ms. Geske. “All of these factors make it difficult for the jury to be satisfied that this is not a reasonable belief.”
