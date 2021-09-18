How the British crime drama Appointment Became TV
LONDON – Crime shows have been a popular British export for decades, but recently a batch of big-budget, critically acclaimed BBC thrillers have created weekly viewing figures here, leaving viewers in a state of constant, existential dread .
This focus partly comes from the knowledge that the main characters of a show can die at any time. Earlier this year, 15 million viewers watched the series finale of “Line of Duty,” a police procedure that killed a central character at the start of its first season, and then another in the first episode of another. This made it the most-watched episode of British television drama of the 21st century to date, based on ratings for the first seven days of the show’s availability.
According to data from a news agency PA, in 2018, 14 million people watched the finale of “Bodyguard,” a political thriller that unexpectedly lost an important character.
And the BBC’s latest offering, “Vigil”, a drama investigating a mysterious death on a nuclear submarine set to continue the trend, attracted Double Digit – Millions of Viewers For its first episode, according to the BBC. Set to air on US streaming service Peacock later this year, it’s fair to say that “Vigil” is also full of unexpected twists and turns.
Such a rating in a country of 67 million people, with the drama’s critical success, recalls a placement not actually seen for network dramas in the United States since “Game of Thrones”, which ended in 2019. And away from his most beloved characters killed on a regular basis.
All broadcasts on the BBC in the UK, “Line of Duty,” “Bodyguard” and “Vigil” were also all made by the same British production company, World Productions, which is based in London. According to the company’s creative director Simon Heath, the producers there felt that engaging audiences enough to tune in week after week meant defying some of the expectations of the British crime genre.
In the past, “you knew the main characters were going to survive, because they were contracted for the entire series, and the assumption was that the audience was invested in those characters,” Heath said in a video interview. But “as soon as you introduce an element of danger to the characters, potentially killing them off quickly, the audience then goes everywhere looking for it,” he said. “So everyone’s on edge.”
Most of the viewership of these plays is live, partly because there’s no option to binge the current season all at once. Episodes are only available on the BBC’s streaming service after they have aired on TV, and teasers for upcoming episodes keep viewers speculating about future plot points. As a result, about 13 million people watched the “Line of Duty” finale on the night it aired, and over half that. 10 million viewers Who watched the first episode of “Vigil” in the first week, the same day it aired.
Streaming services often skip seasons all at once—a trend that Netflix started with “House of Cards” and continued with other tense dramas like “Ozark” and “Mindhunter.” “Bodyguard” also made a big splash when six of its episodes were binge-watched on Netflix in the United States, earning Richard Madden a Golden Globe for his lead performance.
For legacy networks with their own streaming services like HBO, there’s evidence people can pay to wait. Earlier this year, HBO’s popular “Mayor of Easttown” aired on a weekly basis, the finale becoming the most-watched original episode on HBO Max. (The “Mare” finale garnered 4 million views on HBO’s platforms the night it aired; by comparison, the “Game of Thrones” finale was watched by nearly 14 million people the night it aired. .)
In addition to giving some breathing room for all that tension after each episode, airing weekly episodes means British audiences have the opportunity to dissect and discuss plots between each episode, as media outlets do on their own. Let’s publish the theories of what might happen next.
“Shrine of Duty,” a podcast hosted by Rebecca Shackleton, Hannah O’Connell and Brendan O’Laughlin, dissects the complex plot points of “Line of Duty” scene-by-scene to find hidden clues.
In a Zoom interview, O’Laughlin said, “It’s made a huge program outside the show, it’s not available to binge all at once and people have to wait weeks.”
All of these plays feature complex writing and intertwined plot lines with multiple theories of culpability, fueling debate and intrigue. “You need six days to build on that before you get to the next little bit,” O’Connell said.
The pandemic may have fueled this appointment-to-see culture as well. “One of the things I realized in the pandemic last year was that people were missing out on communal social experiences,” Heath said. “And one of the very few ways we could replicate that was to watch a television program at the same time.”
While these popular crime dramas have different authors (“Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard” were written and created by Jed Mercurio, “Vigil” by Tom Edge), the team at World Productions wants that for all of their series. Stories should be developed systematically. The writing process, Heath said. Rather than map out a full season at the start of production, Mercurio gives the editorial teams on his show an outline for the first script, Heath said, and “then basically Jade writes one episode at a time.”
“We read the outline and we respond, but in a way, we’re behaving in a way that the audience will see it for the first time,” Heath said. “We don’t know what’s coming.”
As a result, he said, “You’re not in danger of signposting the story.”
For Piers Wenger, the BBC’s head of drama programming, writing is the key to the success of these shows.
Wenger said, “Those particular writers have proven to be so palatable and delicious to audiences because they are so good at setting and manipulating the plot, so that it gets obscured from the audience for the right amount of time.”
The plays are intrinsically linked to the fact that they explore public institutions that may feel somewhat opaque to the general public. “Line of Duty” is about a fictional police unit dedicated to eliminating police corruption, “Bodyguard” explores the ethics surrounding domestic government surveillance, and “Vigil” between national security and public accountability. Checks balance.
“The Navy isn’t going to tour you around the submarine or tell you about all the mistakes they’ve made over the past 30 years,” Heath said. “Most of the events that happened during the series of ‘Vigil’, if you look closely enough, you can probably find real-world correlations.”
Each show also features related characters who are fighting for a cause usually in the public interest.
“They provide an opportunity to explore a kind of moral complexity and moral grayness,” Wenger said. “They also provide an opportunity to explore mistrust in the establishment and authority, and to oppose the power of one or two persons.”
“I think it’s something that is a part of the national mood,” he said.
