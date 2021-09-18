How the British crime drama Appointment Became TV

LONDON – Crime shows have been a popular British export for decades, but recently a batch of big-budget, critically acclaimed BBC thrillers have created weekly viewing figures here, leaving viewers in a state of constant, existential dread .

This focus partly comes from the knowledge that the main characters of a show can die at any time. Earlier this year, 15 million viewers watched the series finale of “Line of Duty,” a police procedure that killed a central character at the start of its first season, and then another in the first episode of another. This made it the most-watched episode of British television drama of the 21st century to date, based on ratings for the first seven days of the show’s availability.

According to data from a news agency PA, in 2018, 14 million people watched the finale of “Bodyguard,” a political thriller that unexpectedly lost an important character.

And the BBC’s latest offering, “Vigil”, a drama investigating a mysterious death on a nuclear submarine set to continue the trend, attracted Double Digit – Millions of Viewers For its first episode, according to the BBC. Set to air on US streaming service Peacock later this year, it’s fair to say that “Vigil” is also full of unexpected twists and turns.