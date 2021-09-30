How the coronavirus pandemic made CFA testing difficult

The pandemic made that slogan more difficult. Ms Zhu, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, was among nearly 140,000 people who sat one of the three qualifying exams required for the CFA this year. Only 35 percent passed. Among those taking their first test in the most recent round in July, the pass rate was 22 percent—the lowest on record since the nonprofit CFA Institute began conducting the tests in 1963. On average, less than half of all CFA test takers pass the level.

The record lows revived a long-running debate among finance industry veterans: How useful are certificates for success on Wall Street? And how does it compare to the industry’s most popular undergraduate degree – the MBA, or Master of Business Administration? Those questions – MBA vs CFA vs nothing – pop up in the industry from time to time, but this time they seem to hold more urgency, especially with registration for the CFA program below the 2019 peak. Amid the pandemic, even Wall Street’s biggest firms have been forced to rethink some rites of passage that have long been unquestioned – such as long hours at the mercy of bosses or button-up dress.

The examination of CFA candidates was canceled or postponed because of the difficulties during the lockdown and the pandemic which resulted in poor results, the institute said after auditing the data for the last two rounds of subpar scores. Although the tests are usually offered twice a year, they were introduced multiple times this year due to the pandemic.

Margaret Franklin, chief executive of the CFA Institute, said: “People have, in many cases, their lives turned upside down – we know they’re working from home, it’s a state of fatigue.” “There’s optimal study conditions, and then there’s the reality of COVID,” she said.