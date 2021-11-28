How the Covid-19 Omicron Variant Got Its Name

When the World Health Organization began naming emerging forms of coronavirus, officials turned to the Greek alphabet to make it easier for people to understand evolution: alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and so on.

Now the alphabet has created its own political headache. When it came time to name a potentially dangerous new species that emerged in South Africa, the next letter in the alphabet was nu, which officials thought would easily confuse the “new”.

The ensuing letter is even more complicated: Xi, a name in transliteration, though not pronounced, belongs to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. So they dropped both and named the new type Omicron.

“‘Nu’ is easily confused with ‘new’ and ‘shi’ is not used because it is a common surname,” spokesman Tariq Jasrevic said in an emailed response to a two-letter omission question on Saturday.