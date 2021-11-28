How the Covid-19 Omicron Variant Got Its Name
When the World Health Organization began naming emerging forms of coronavirus, officials turned to the Greek alphabet to make it easier for people to understand evolution: alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and so on.
Now the alphabet has created its own political headache. When it came time to name a potentially dangerous new species that emerged in South Africa, the next letter in the alphabet was nu, which officials thought would easily confuse the “new”.
The ensuing letter is even more complicated: Xi, a name in transliteration, though not pronounced, belongs to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. So they dropped both and named the new type Omicron.
“‘Nu’ is easily confused with ‘new’ and ‘shi’ is not used because it is a common surname,” spokesman Tariq Jasrevic said in an emailed response to a two-letter omission question on Saturday.
In the organization’s policy, he went on to say, “it is important to avoid insulting any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group.”
The organization did not initially explain why it jumped from the first documented mu in Colombia to Omicron. Exclusion caused speculation. For some, it rekindled criticism that the organization was too respectable in its dealings with the Chinese government.
“If the WHO fears the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call them back the next time they try to cover a catastrophic global epidemic?” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter.
There is no evidence that the Chinese have any say in naming the new strain, scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2 type B.1.1.529. Some variants have been shown to be less transmissible, but Omicron may be the most worrying new version after Delta.
Throughout the epidemic, the WHO has sought to avoid the one-time common practice of referring to health hazards with geographical terms: Spanish flu, West Nile virus, Middle East respiratory syndrome, Zika and Ebola.
This reflects the concern among scientists about stigmatized places or people at risk, but was also seen in the early months of the epidemic as China’s reputation as having an influential role in global health matters.
Chinese officials have reacted angrily to attempts to establish ties with the country, or the central city of Wuhan, which first spread in the autumn of 2019. The then President Donald J. China’s staunch critics in the United States, including Trump and his aides, persisted. Still, sometimes using sopomoric and racist profanity.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “The novel Coronavirus affects everyone and needs to be tackled by joint efforts rather than creating fear in a xenophobic way.”
