How the Delta Variant Is Affecting Wedding Season



Despite the raging variant, which prompted the CDC to recently recommend that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors across much of the country, asking for evidence remains uncomfortable for some. Brides like Mariah Hughes from Bangor, Maine, would prefer to use the honor system.

“I think I’ll be able to make an educated guess as to whether my family and friends are vaccinated,” she said. Ms Hughes and her fiance, Stephen Cormier, had planned to tie the knot in September, but postponed their date to next June because the photographer they wanted to work with was already booked. They are less frustrated than relieved. “With the Delta variant so prevalent, we feel like we made the right decision,” she said.

Not that she, or anyone, can count on Covid making history next year. In Denver, Brittney Griffin, the director of the White Wedding site, is ready to start removing masks again even though vaccination rates are high in Colorado. “We haven’t had to do it yet,” but new mandates could come, she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before, so if it becomes a requirement again, at least we’re ready.”

Specialty sellers like McKenzi Taylor, the founder of Cactus Collective Weddings in Las Vegas, may be one of the few whose business has picked up thanks to Delta. Ms. Taylor plans small weddings in remote outdoor locations.

“We’re usually people’s second choice,” she said, meaning most couples who contact her do so because Covid messed up their initial plans. She saw a 30% increase in bookings with the outbreak of the virus in 2020. Now business is booming again. “Unfortunately, I think we’re in a whole new cycle with Delta. I get a lot of calls about “How long can we get married?” “”

Timing may not be everything, however. “Four years from now, we will still have breakthrough infections,” said Dr Amesh Adalja, infectious disease specialist and principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. “It’s always going to be a problem. “