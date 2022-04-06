How the Farmers Edge Operations Negatively Influenced Market Position

Companies that go public do so with the aim to raise additional funds that will support short-term operations, attract A-list investors and clients, and boost productivity. Going public is considered to be a sign of quality and trustworthiness among investors and the general business environment. But are all publicly traded companies qualitative? What happens when things are not handled properly after public listing? That’s what we’re going to explore in this article, using Farmers Edge as an example.

Stock Performance as a Sign of Company Quality

If we leave from the assumption that stock performance is the indicator for a company’s quality, then it’s a given that positive performance is the mark of a successful project. But what happens when things aren’t going as expected? Unfortunately, the case study of Farmers Edge is a clear example of how public listing can go sideways if certain aspects are not taken into account. Here are some of the main reasons for this company’s failure to attain public success despite having a promising prospect.

Farmers Edge History

Created in 2005, Farmers Edge is the brainchild of Curtin MacKinnon and Wade Barnes. The two agronomists started the business in Manitoba province, Canada, with the aim to provide digital agricultural services to local farmers. What started as a promising consulting service from agronomists grew into acquiring other companies like GranDuke Geomatics and CanPlug. Thus, the product shifted from agronomical consulting to agricultural software, provided by the acquired companies and their technical expertise.

Farmers Edge’s platform, FarmCommand, delivers real-time analytics based on multiple sources to farmers that seek a boost in farm performance and predictive yield modeling or recommendation alerts.

A Good Plan on Paper that Didn’t Make the Reality Check

While the idea behind Farmers Market was a good one and their ambitions of producing better crops and more food to an increasing demand were noble, their stock prices took a plunge shortly after going public. Numerous factors contributed to the current situation – failed sales expectations, mediocre management, and low customer satisfaction taking the first positions.

To paint the entire picture, you need to know that Farmers Edge thrived through 2020 and enjoyed a successful period shortly after being listed. However, as of February 2022, the company’s market capitalization stands at CAD 122 million from over CAD 814 million when it when public. To sum things up, Farmers Edge lost close to 85% of its market value and only had $56 million in the accounts at the end of Q3, 2021.

As an investor, you’re surely asking yourself what lead to such a disastrous roadmap. And that’s exactly what we’re focusing on in the following paragraphs.

Faulty Business Model

One of the key ingredients for the current situation of Farmers Edge is the unprofitable and unsustainable business model. Even without considering technology costs (field sensors, satellite imagery, etc.), things are questionable, to say the least. Rumor has it that the company loses close to $50m yearly.

Alright, an unsuited business model can bring such negative effects for a public-listed company. But what are the factors leading to such a negative performance? Well, let’s start with how they projected the user base.

Unsustainable User Base

Despite starting on the right foot with plenty of clients interested in the services provided, Farmers Edge’s reports from early 2019 and 2020 indicate that more than half of their original patrons did not choose to renew their subscriptions. So, there’s no way for the company to increase clientele, resulting in losing any further income through additional subscriptions or sales.

The main reason for this situation is considered to be the high amount of freemium accounts offered to new clients. Despite intending to double their client base to these freemium accounts, most of these users never turned into paying customers.

Third-Party Costs

Another reason for the malicious market performance of Farmers Edge is the lack of control over the imagery supply chain. A critical aspect of their business model, the satellite imagery, came from third-party companies that amounted to almost $28 million in expenses. So, with customer numbers not growing as expected and the imagery costs that kept on coming no matter if Farmers Edge could use them or not, the whole operation was starting to look like a recipe for disaster.

Poor Human Resources Practices

Besides the numbers not adding up when comparing operating costs to incoming revenue, Farmers Edge was also plagued by other common malpractices – unqualified management personnel and nepotism. Both the USA and Canada suffer from a fundamental weakness in the system translated by unfit people in management positions.

Key moments that testify to a problematic management system can be considered the CEO hiring his old friend as the COO or his wife as the Chief Marketing Officer. Even if these roles were occupied by capable managers, there’s a discrepancy between the high salaries paid for such positions compared to the impact on the operations.

Needless to say, the above-mentioned appointments coupled with other factors led to low employee retention and brought Farmers Edge to an employee turnover rate of under 35%. The story of a CFO who left the company less than a year after coming on board is more than enough to prove.

More Negative Signals from Investors

As if all the above were not enough to paint the picture of a public listing gone sideways, Farmers Edge offers more evidence that the company is headed to a precarious future. Fairfax, the holding company that invested CAD 376 million in 2016, did not see any business results until the present day. The estimated intercompany revenue of around $0,3 million over a quarter makes it highly improbable that the mother company will pour more money in Farmers Edge. Actually, the below-expectations performance of Farmers Edge can be the main reason why the company went public – so that Fairfax could soften its losses.

Add the exit of Blackrock as Farmers Edge’s investors to the mix, and you get the whole picture. It’s estimated that the company has $5 million in bank accounts, and the yearly expenses reach up to $55 million. This means the funds will last until the end of 2022 unless new ways of funding are implemented. One solution could be issuing more shares; however, further diluting the share isn’t an appealing prospect either.

Final Thoughts

After analyzing Farmers Edge’s story, we can conclude that public markets show lots of love for companies with high intrinsic value. If such a prospect can’t be proven in a given amount of time, the company simply fails. Of course, bad management decisions and a faulty business plan can’t be overlooked when analyzing Farmers Edge’s negative performance. However, there’s still hope that management will be able to turn things around before it’s too late.