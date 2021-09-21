How ‘The French Dispatch’ took over a French city

What happens when you combine Wes Anderson’s cinema with a charming, historic French town? You get a stylized version of France that highlights the director’s whimsical passion – like centuries-old buildings renovated in symmetrical picture-book ways and as accents for quirky and colorful furnishings in the neighborhood.

“The French Dispatch” stands for Andersen’s journalism, French cinema, and the magic found wandering through the country’s cobblestone streets. It’s packed with distinct, fuss-free design elements that both celebrate and enhance its French aesthetic.

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas on October 22, focuses on an American magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blas (whose name has a perfect Andersenian touch). With the death of its longtime editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), the magazine is planning its final issue, and the four stories each get their own dramatization in the film. While the film’s cast is a long list of recognizable names (Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright) one of its biggest stars is the city, featured in a tour that makes up a segment. Instead of building multiple town exteriors on the backlot, the filmmakers found a real French town, Angoulme, and used it as the beating heart of the film, framing it up or down as needed.