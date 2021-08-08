How the Owner of a 24/7 Diner Spends Her Sundays

Three years ago, Irene Siderakis, a stay-at-home mom, suddenly inherited Kellogg’s Diner, a 24-hour restaurant for eggs, burgers, nachos, Greek fare and more in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Chris Siderakis, her husband and the former owner of the restaurant, had passed away suddenly at the age of 49. “I didn’t know how to run a restaurant or if I could,” she said. “I had to make a choice: sell the restaurant or learn the trade on my own and show my boys that we can do it and persevere. She opted for the latter.

Ms Siderakis was just beginning to catch up on the news when she was struck by the double pandemic stroke of herself falling ill with Covid and having to close the almost 100-year-old restaurant during the closure. She was afraid of losing the business for good. “But the people really helped,” she said. Regulars have launched a GoFundMe for her and Kellogg’s. The effort helped the restaurant reopen for take-out in May 2020 and return to 24-hour service earlier this year. “It was a place that everyone wanted to save,” she said.

Mrs. Siderakis, 48, lives in Whitestone, Queens, with her four sons: Themi, 18; Billy, 16; Mario, 15, and Demetri, 12, and their dog Agapi