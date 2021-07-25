How the Pandemic Took a Toll on Low-Income College Students

U.S. high school students filled fewer applications for federal financial aid for college this year, compared to last year, which saw an even steeper decline, indicating that the number of low-income students attending the university is down again.

The National College Attainment Network, a nonprofit that promotes college attendance and completion by low-income students, links the decline to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“Students had to go into the workforce to support their families,” said Bill DeBaun, the organization’s director of data and evaluation.

Many low-income students, who are disproportionately black and Hispanic, choose to take advantage of a pandemic labor shortage. Higher paying hourly jobs are available, in some cases with signing bonuses. “Higher salaries attract students from the margins,” DeBaun said.