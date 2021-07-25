How the Pandemic Took a Toll on Low-Income College Students
U.S. high school students filled fewer applications for federal financial aid for college this year, compared to last year, which saw an even steeper decline, indicating that the number of low-income students attending the university is down again.
The National College Attainment Network, a nonprofit that promotes college attendance and completion by low-income students, links the decline to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“Students had to go into the workforce to support their families,” said Bill DeBaun, the organization’s director of data and evaluation.
Many low-income students, who are disproportionately black and Hispanic, choose to take advantage of a pandemic labor shortage. Higher paying hourly jobs are available, in some cases with signing bonuses. “Higher salaries attract students from the margins,” DeBaun said.
Applications have fallen by almost 5% this year, or about 102,000 forms. Including the drop last year, 270,000 high school students who could have attended university failed to complete financial aid forms, according to the organization’s analysis.
This is not good news for colleges struggling to fill their classes. Many low-income students normally attend community colleges and regional four-year schools, which have already suffered the brunt of the drop in enrollment during the pandemic.
Michigan was one of the hardest hit states in terms of college enrollment losses last fall, dropping 9.2%, according to Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of the Michigan College Access Network .
“They were huge successes,” he said.
The federal form, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, requires students to provide financial information that is used not only to make federal grants and loans, but also to determine who gets financial aid from the states. and individual colleges.
And while it’s still possible for students who plan to enter college this fall to complete an application and apply for Federal Pell Grants, the data collected at the start of the summer is considered a barometer. of university attendance for the fall.
The figures, analyzed through July 2, also show that the poorest students are lagging behind their counterparts in seeking help, DeBaun said.
“High schools with higher concentrations of students of color and students from lower income backgrounds have seen a larger drop in FAFSA completions,” he said.
For high schools with more than 40% black and Hispanic enrollment, the drop in FAFSA completion rates was 8.1%, compared to a drop of 2.2% for schools with fewer black and Hispanic enrollments, did he declare.
“Once students graduate from high school and enter the workforce, they’re kind of trendy,” DeBaun said. “For students of color, students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the university journey has never been easy. And the pandemic has created this maelstrom of different kinds of outcomes. “
Many low-income students who receive Pell Scholarships attend the country’s more than 1,000 two-year colleges, which provide an inexpensive alternative for students who cannot afford a four-year education.
These colleges, which frequently enroll older students, many with families, saw a sharp drop in enrollment during the pandemic – around 10% – according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.
