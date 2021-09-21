How the specialty pharmacy caters to the visually impaired and people with impaired vision

In an op-ed last fall, Penny Rosenblum, former director of research at the foundation, described one such obstacle: “‘drive-thru’ and ‘curbside pickup’ discriminate,” she wrote. “It doesn’t work for people with vision loss. Communities should have alternative plans, whether it’s porch delivery, walk-ups, or bike-throughs.”

DeAnna Quietwater Noriega, a writer and a full-time caregiver for her husband, Curtis, delivers the couple’s prescriptions and any other pharmacy items to their front door by the D&H drugstore in Columbia, Mo. Ms. Noriega, 73, was born with glaucoma and has been blind since the age of 8.

“They know us by name and always treat us with respect and friendliness,” she said of her independent pharmacy. “They go the extra mile to make sure our medicines are compatible with each other and argue on our behalf whether our insurance company leans on the medicine our doctors prescribe.”

Ms. Noriega’s medicines come with ScripTalk labels that she reads from her iPhone. Previously, he filled his prescriptions through Walmart. But the problem, she said, was the couple were never told the refills were over until they showed up at the pharmacy. “We expected to read very small print on the label,” she said.

Many independent pharmacies offer personalized services to meet the needs of customers, including home delivery. Major drugstore chains also offer home delivery in many places. Over the past several years, chain pharmacies have become somewhat more accessible, thanks to lawsuits and negotiations led by advocacy organizations such as the American Council of the Blind.

But finding a pharmacy with a whole menu of accessible solutions under one roof has been elusive. Last summer, CVS Health, which offers ScripTalk through its website, added a feature to its app called SpokenRx that can scan labels and read prescriptions aloud, which the company said. Now available in 10,000 stores.

Walmart also offers ScriptTalk in approximately 1,800 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. and has other agreements with Walgreens to offer its talking pill reminders free of charge. Council executive director Eric Bridges said he has yet to connect with Amazon Pharmacy.