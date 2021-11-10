How the Supreme Court’s Gun Case Could Affect California

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on New York law, which imposes strict limits on who can carry a gun in a public place, which could lead to a radical change in the country’s relationship with guns.

This is undoubtedly a big deal – the court’s first major Second Amendment lawsuit in more than a decade – but you might be wondering what it has to do with California.

Well, California is one of the few states that has the same restrictions on concealment as New York. Therefore, the future of our state’s law, which largely limits the number of people carrying weapons in public places, depends on the decision of the Supreme Court.

“If New York law fails, then, automatically, California law is automatically invalid,” Gabriel Chin, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, told me.