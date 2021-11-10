How the Supreme Court’s Gun Case Could Affect California
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on New York law, which imposes strict limits on who can carry a gun in a public place, which could lead to a radical change in the country’s relationship with guns.
This is undoubtedly a big deal – the court’s first major Second Amendment lawsuit in more than a decade – but you might be wondering what it has to do with California.
Well, California is one of the few states that has the same restrictions on concealment as New York. Therefore, the future of our state’s law, which largely limits the number of people carrying weapons in public places, depends on the decision of the Supreme Court.
“If New York law fails, then, automatically, California law is automatically invalid,” Gabriel Chin, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, told me.
Such a change could lead to a significant increase in the number of people in California being able to carry a gun in a public place, especially in places where concealed carry permits are currently rare, such as the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego.
How did we get here?
Since the early 1980s, states have relaxed gun laws and made it easier for people to carry loaded weapons in public places.
Most Americans now live in a situation where either a license to carry a concealed weapon is not required or it is given to anyone who meets the basic criteria, such as passing a background check and being over 21.
Between 1999 and 2016, the number of Americans with hidden carry permits increased from 2.7 million to more than 14.5 million.
But in about seven states – a quarter of the U.S. population – have enacted laws that make it difficult to obtain permits.
In California and New York, for example, people who want to carry a weapon in a public place need to show a specific reason why they need a gun more than the average person, as there is a constant threat to their safety. These “good reason” criteria give the authorities the discretion to reject hidden licenses if they do not think the applicant is eligible.
And that’s the issue in the Supreme Court case – whether or not New York’s limits on who can obtain hidden conveyance permits violate the Second Amendment. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit were licensed to carry firearms for hunting but were denied permission to carry firearms because they could not prove their special needs.
Similar gun cases have been handled by lower courts in recent years, but the Supreme Court has so far refused to weigh in following recent appointments of conservative judges.
“The question is, ‘Why did they do that now?'” Chin said. “And I think the answer is that now they’re sure how to get it out.”
How it can play in California
Currently, about 120,000 people in California are hiding carry permits. But they are concentrated in San Bernardino, Shasta, Fresno, Orange, Sacramento, and Kern counties.
Because law enforcement officers in each county decide who can get a permit. In Fresno County, where more people are authorized to carry weapons than anywhere else in the state, sheriffs sometimes carry paper applications and offer them to encourage people to apply, according to The Fresno Bee.
In San Francisco, by contrast, there are only two active concealed carry licenses in the entire city. And while Los Angeles County accounts for more than 25 percent of the state’s population, it is home to less than half a percent of California’s concealed carry licenses.
If New York law (and therefore California law) is found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, the California Legislature will try to find other ways to regulate guns, experts say. Because of its strong political will, California has more gun control laws than any other state.
But even so, without the “good cause” provision, California County can’t deny hidden licenses to people who want them in most cases.
“The fact that there are only a handful of permits in San Francisco County and Los Angeles County is not due to a reluctance to conceal concealment permits – it’s due to a restrictive policy,” Chin told me. “I think we have a very high probability of getting a lot of permissions in the near future.”
